A Dutch artificial intelligence music company that encouraged businesses to stop paying certain music licensing fees is facing legal action over allegations that it sells music generated using AI trained on copyrighted works without the creators' permission.

BumaStemra, a Dutch copyright organisation representing songwriters, composers and music publishers, announced on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, that it was giving YourNeuroTune until noon on Wednesday, 25 November, to confirm it would cease supplying music generated using allegedly unauthorised training material.

BumaStemra confirmed on Wednesday that it would take the matter to court after a lawyer representing YourNeuroTune indicated that the company would not cease its activities, Dutch technology publication Tweakers reported.

YourNeuroTune supplies AI-generated background music to retailers, gyms, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

AI Music Company Encouraged Businesses to Stop Paying Royalties

YourNeuroTune markets its service as an alternative to conventional background music, claiming that businesses exclusively using its catalogue of music outside BumaStemra's repertoire do not require a separate BumaStemra licence for that music.

Its website provides customers with a template for requesting the cancellation of their existing BumaStemra licences, although it acknowledges that payments for neighbouring rights through Dutch organisation Sena remain a separate obligation.

According to BumaStemra, YourNeuroTune removed some references to the copyright organisation from its website following the formal demand but was believed to be continuing to supply its music.

Michiel Laan, commercial director at BumaStemra, accused the company of profiting from technology that relies on the creative work of the very people whose royalties it encourages businesses to avoid.

'If you make money from music, you pay the creators,' Laan said in a statement.

Copyright Group Says Musicians Are Being Forced to Compete Against Their Own Work

BumaStemra alleges that YourNeuroTune generates its tracks using Suno, a US-based artificial intelligence music platform that has faced multiple copyright lawsuits over its training practices.

The organisation argues that musicians are being placed at a commercial disadvantage by technology allegedly developed using their compositions without authorisation. It also warned that AI-generated tracks can reproduce elements of existing copyrighted music.

YourNeuroTune previously told Dutch current affairs programme Nieuwsuur that it would only address the substance of BumaStemra's allegations if the dispute went to court.

In an interview with Dutch publication IO+ on 22 October, YourNeuroTune co-founder Sam Jansen said the company served more than 450 customers across four countries and maintained that it only used commercially licensed AI models.

Jansen also said the company had developed its own technology to identify similarities between AI-generated tracks and existing copyrighted works before including them in its commercial catalogue.

BumaStemra stressed that it does not oppose artificial intelligence itself, but rather the use of copyrighted material without permission or payment.

AI Music Industry Faces Mounting Legal Challenges

The Dutch dispute follows a significant copyright ruling against Suno in Germany earlier this year.

On 31 July 2026, a Munich regional court largely upheld claims brought by German music rights organisation GEMA, finding that Suno had infringed copyright involving six musical compositions.

The first-instance ruling also established Suno's liability for damages, although the amount remained to be determined. Suno disagreed with the ruling and said it was considering its legal options, including an appeal.

Denmark's music copyright organisation Koda has also brought legal proceedings against Suno, while Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment continue to pursue copyright claims against the company in the United States.