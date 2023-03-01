Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil the next-gen iPhones after taking the wraps off the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out 2022 event. Notably, the iPhone 15 series is expected to bring major upgrades over the existing iPhone 14 lineup.

For instance, designer Jonas Daehnert claimed the 2023 iPhone series could comprise an iPhone Ultra that would draw inspiration from Apple's Watch Ultra for its design. Likewise, the iPhone SE 4 rumour mill has been in full swing.

After claiming Apple has ditched its plan to launch an iPhone SE 3 successor in 2024, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has taken a big u-turn on his earlier statement. In a new series of tweets, Kuo suggests the American tech giant is working on the iPhone SE 4.

Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple iPhone SE 4 is in the works

Apple has reportedly decided to restart the iPhone SE 4 development. Moreover, Kuo believes that the upcoming iPhone will pack Apple's in-house 5G chip under the hood. Here's everything we know so far.

Kuo also indicates that the iPhone SE 4 has entered the production stage and will get the company's 5G chip. This shred of information aligns with Apple's decision to reduce its dependency on Qualcomm, according to a report by MySmartPrice.

Furthermore, the popular Apple analyst reveals the new chip will only support sub-6GHz bands of 5G connectivity. It is worth noting that last year's iPhone SE 3 (aka iPhone SE 5G) used a custom Snapdragon X57 chip from Qualcomm to support 5G.

[Update] Apple has restarted the iPhone SE 4 and will adopt an in-house 5G baseband chip. The significant decline in Qualcomm's Apple orders in the foreseeable future is a foregone conclusion. https://t.co/0MeZDFnbzg — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 27, 2023

According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 4 will draw inspiration from the existing iPhone 14 model for its outward appearance. MacRumors said the upcoming iPhone SE series phone could sport a 6.1-inch OLED panel with slimmer bezels.

For comparison, the current-gen iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch LCD panel with thicker bezels. In other words, the fourth generation iPhone SE will be a major upgrade as far as display is concerned. Unfortunately, Kuo did not shed light on the Apple 5G chip-backed iPhone SE 4's expected launch timeline.

However, Apple is known for launching its SE series iPhones in March. So, we might end up witnessing the iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2024. In the meantime, the rumour mill will likely continue churning out key details about the much-awaited iPhone SE 4.

The word on the street is that the iPhone SE 4 could resemble the iPhone XR. To recall, the Cupertino-based tech giant launched the iPhone XR in 2018. However, the next iPhone SE model will lack TrueDepth camera components. As a result, it will have a smaller notch.

The side edge of the iPhone SE 4 might house a Touch ID for additional security. The existing iPhone SE costs $429 in the U.S. Also, it is Apple's last iPhone to come with a Touch ID and a Home button. However, if the iPhone SE 4 is based on the iPhone 14, it will likely get Face ID.

iPhone SE 4 features (rumoured)

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, the iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch display. This could be an LCD or an OLED panel that delivers darker blacks and crispier colours. Also, the iPhone SE 4 could be the first iPhone SE model in two generations to undergo a notable design overhaul.

It will be interesting to see whether the iPhone SE 4 will retain the internal components, including the battery and cameras of the iPhone 14 as well. According to a report by 91mobiles, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 could house a 12MP main camera along with an LED flash on the back. Upfront, the phone is likely to feature a 10.8MP selfie camera. More details about the handset will likely surface online in the coming days.