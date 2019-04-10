For its future releases, Apple is planning to switch to Mini LED backlighting. This new move is expected to last for three years' worth of Apple releases. Here's what we know about this new decision.

According to Digitimes, analyst Ming Chi Kuo confirmed that Apple is going to use this new technology for its devices up to 2021. The devices to receive this technology will be the 31.6-inch iMac in the middle of 2019, the 10- to 12-inch iPad to be shown last months of 2020 or early 2021, and the 15- to 17-inch MacBook to be shown in early 2021.

However, the 2019 31.6-inch iMac is still unconfirmed as the Digitimes report noted a mistranslation of the analyst's findings. It could an entirely be a different device from Apple.

The mini LED technology is an innovation in the sense that it allows the company to save costs and increase Apple's revenue in the process. Kuo said that the LED will come from Japanese company Nichia. The upcoming 31.6-inch Apple device will make use of 500 LED chips which are 600 microns each in size.

Apple has just announced some details about their iPad Air and iPad mini release last March 19. Both devices have overhauled hardware and features compared to its previous generations.

The two devices also feature some tweaks to its cameras, performance and even compatibility to the Apple Pencil, but neither of the tablets has improved screen technology.

Since its major event last month, Apple has yet to announce other details about their upcoming devices this 2019. Most of Apple's major announcements were about their new services to iOS users, including Apple's own TV subscription service, magazine and reading material subscriptions, iOS gaming subscriptions and a credit card service.

Meanwhile, the new devices clearly announced on the show were the next generation of AirPods, which don't have a screen. However, there is a good chance that Apple may officially announce some new information about the mini LED screens once the next iMac that was announced during the event is finally revealed to the public.

