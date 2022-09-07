Apple's highly-anticipated Far Out launch event will take place today. In August, the American tech behemoth sent out invites for the said event.

Apple is expected to unveil a myriad of awe-inspiring products, including the iPhone 14, Watch 8 and iPad Pro 2, among others. For those unaware, the iPhone 14 series comprises the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Also, a Pro variant of the Apple Watch could be in the offing. The company has a reputation for launching other products alongside its new iPhones every year.

How To Watch Livestream Of The Apple Far Out Event?

Apple's impending Far Out event will be live streamed on the company's official YouTube channel today. You will be able to watch it on Apple's event page as well. Alternatively, you can watch today's launch event on Apple TV.

What To Expect At Apple Far Out Event?

Some reports suggest that Apple has ditched the iconic mini variant this year. The Apple Watch 7 successor dubbed the Watch 8 could also see the light of the day. Interestingly, some analysts claim that a Pro model of the Apple Watch will also make its debut.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will go official at the event if rumours making the rounds online prove to be true. Nevertheless, Apple will put all speculations to rest by officially announcing the new products today.

In the meantime, iPhone fans have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on the Pro models. The iPhone Pro series models are tipped to come with cutting-edge features this year.

Apple iPhone 14 Series

The iPhone 14 series smartphones have been subject to a lot of leaks lately. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to adopt an all-new design. These design changes include a pill-shaped and a hole-punch cutout.

Moreover, there will be a unified notch that will show privacy indicators for the microphone and camera. The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch display.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max and 14 Max will sport a bigger 6.7-inch touchscreen, according to the latest leaks. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models could retain last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC. However, the iPhone 14 Pro is likely to pack the latest A16 Bionic SoC under the hood.

The new iPhones could support 30W wired charging as well. The lineup will get a 48MP main camera. Yet, the most notable rumoured feature coming to the new iPhones is satellite connectivity.

Apple Watch 8 & Apple Watch Pro

Apple might launch the Watch 8 in a new Red colour option. Moreover, the Watch 8 series will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, according to some reports. The new smartwatches are tipped to come with a fever detection sensor. Recently surfaced CAD renders of the Watch Pro show a button on the side of the rotating crown.

Also, there's a flushed button sitting right next to a speaker grille on the left edge. It will be interesting to see if Apple brings the satellite communication feature to the Watch Pro. Some reports imply that the rugged smartwatch will sport a 47mm flat display.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 aren't likely to get a design overhaul this year. So, they will adopt the same in-ear design and support active noise cancellation. The charging case could offer MagSafe wireless charging support.

The case will have a smaller form factor than its predecessor. Apple is gearing up to provide USB Type-C charging support with its next-generation earbuds. However, the company hasn't confirmed this speculation yet.