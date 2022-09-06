Apple will be hosting its Far Out event on September 7. The Cupertino-based tech giant will be taking the wraps off some of the most-awaited products at the upcoming event, which will be the first in-person event after a 2-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

The rumour mill is currently in full swing and is churning out speculations around the next iPhones, Apple Watch, and other products. However, the burning question on everyone's mind is how much the new Apple devices will cost amid soaring inflation.

According to some noted analysts, Apple could increase the asking price of the iPhone 14 Pro series models by $100. Nevertheless, the tech giant will be putting these speculations to rest at its offline launch event tomorrow. In the meantime, take a look at what Apple fans can expect from the impending Far Out launch event.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Models

Apple is reportedly planning to launch four iPhone 14 series models at Apple Park tomorrow. The word on the street is that the mini model will not see the light of the day.

Past leaks suggested that the company will oust the mini model in favour of a new Max or Plus variant. This purported 6.7-inch iPhone will sit between the standard iPhone and the Pro model. Also, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are tipped to pack an upgraded version of the A15 chip.

Furthermore, the two smartphones will reportedly offer longer battery life and sport an enhanced selfie camera. However, the Pro models could get more new features as compared to the other iPhone 14 series models.

For instance, the Pro models are tipped to come with an A16 processor, an enhanced ultra-wide angle lens, and more. Likewise, the iPhone 14 could support an astrophotography mode.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max could feature a pill-shaped cut-out for the selfie camera. Aside from this, the Pro series will probably get an always-on-screen mode for notifications. Lastly, a satellite connectivity option could be in the offing for the high-end iPhone 14 models.

Three Apple Watch 8 Series Models

Apple could unveil three Watch 8 series models at tomorrow's event. To recall, the Watch Series 7 arrived last year with a larger display, but it retained the design of its predecessor.

However, whether the Watch 8 will adopt the same design or sport a new outward appearance is unclear. Earlier reports indicated that the new smart wearables would get a body temperature sensor.

Aside from this, the Apple Watch 8 could support fertility and sleep tracking features. However, there's a lot of hype around the alleged Apple Watch Pro model. This will be a rugged smartwatch with a bigger screen, more physical controls, and extra durability.

According to some sources, the Pro model will help Apple to compete with high-end smartwatches from Garmin and target professional athletes. Moreover, an updated version of the Apple Watch SE dubbed the Watch SE 2 could go official tomorrow.

The Watch SE 2 is tipped to cost less than its precursor, which carries a price tag of $329.

What Else To Expect From The Apple Far Out Event?

According to rumours, Apple will unveil the AirPods Pro 2 at its forthcoming event. This second-generation AirPods Pro will reportedly feature a refreshed design. Moreover, the true wireless earbuds could boast many exceptional upgrades, including lossless audio support. Lastly, the company could divulge some vital information regarding iOS 16 at the event.