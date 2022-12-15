Apple unveiled myriad customisation changes for the AOD (Always On Display) feature with the recently rolled out iOS 16.2 update. The American tech giant introduced the Always On Display functionality with the iPhone 14 Pro series.

To those unaware, the iPhone 14 Pro lineup comprises the standard iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Notably, both devices were originally launched with iOS 16.

However, Always On Display did not gain much popularity among iPhone 14 Pro series users right off the bat. AOD ensured multiple elements were visible, contrary to a traditional always-on display. Some users thought it was distracting.

Apple recently rolled out a new software update in the form of iOS 16.2 to all eligible iPhones. You can now disable the notifications and wallpaper on the Always On Display without breaking a sweat.

As a result, the iPhone 14 series offers a more classic Always On Display experience. To use the Always On Display feature, you must go to the Settings app and find the Always On Display option.

You'd find AOD under the Display menu in your main Settings app. Apple previously offered a toggle option for AOD. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has replaced the regular toggle option with a clickable menu element.

This element takes you to a dedicated menu page, where you can choose which Always On Display features you want to keep. You can disable the wallpaper and the notifications separately based on your use case.

So, you can achieve a non-distracting look simply by disabling your Always On Display wallpaper. Also, this helps extend the battery life of your iPhone.

Likewise, if you disable incoming notifications, they won't show up until you lift your phone up and unlock it. Alternatively, you can take full advantage of Apple's always-on-screen functionality by keeping both elements on.

On the downside, this might be a bit distracting and consume more battery life. Also, you can now opt to completely disable AOD on your iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max.