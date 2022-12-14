Samsung is reportedly prepping to launch the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series in February 2023. The series might comprise a vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In the meantime, the Galaxy S23 series rumour mill has been in full swing. As a result, we have already received a lot of intel regarding the lineup's specifications and features.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 series phones have been subject to many leaks lately. These leaked images have given us a glimpse into the upcoming smartphones' awe-inspiring design.

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 model has appeared on the NBTC and BIS certification websites. This is a major sign that the handset's launch is right around the corner.

The certification images have been shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). These images confirm that the Galaxy S23 has model number Samsung SM-S911B/DS.

According to the NBTC certification website listing, the Galaxy S23 will support 5G connectivity. Interestingly, the NBTC certification links the aforesaid model number with the Galaxy S23 moniker.

Also, the Samsung SM-S911B/DS has passed through the Indian BIS certification website. So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 will launch in India.

However, it is still unclear whether Samsung will launch the entire Galaxy S23 lineup in India and other regions. Earlier reports suggest the Galaxy S23 will sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone might pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and ship with 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 will likely come with 128GB/256GB of internal storage options.

The Galaxy S23 might get a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP rear camera setup in the photography department. Upfront, it will probably house a 10MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 might use a 3,900mAh battery to draw its juices.

More details about the Galaxy S23 series smartphones will likely surface online in the coming days.