Apple recently announced that Emergency SOS via satellite feature will now be available to iPhone users in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, and France.

To those unaware, the Emergency SOS via satellite is one of the most notable features of the recently unveiled iPhone 14 series. Notably, all iPhone 14 series models come with this useful feature.

The feature enables iPhone 14 users to get in touch with emergency services without Wi-Fi and cellular coverage. The service will be available once an iPhone 14 series model is activated.

The iPhone 14 lineup, to recall, comprises the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the highest-end iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Find My via satellite and Emergency SOS via satellite runs only on iOS 16.1 or later. The Emergency SOS via satellite feature takes 15 seconds to send and receive messages, provided the conditions are clear.

Apple made the safety service available to iPhone 14 users in the US and Canada last month. Moreover, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature has a user-friendly interface that pops up on the iPhone screen when neither cellular nor Wi-Fi coverage is available.

The emergency services do not require additional protocols or an app to support communications. Users will be directly connected to emergency services that can receive text messages.

Alternatively, the technology will connect users to relay centres with Apple-trained emergency specialists. These emergency specialists will then contact PSAPs on the user's behalf.

Users will have to answer vital questions in a short questionnaire. These answers are then sent to dispatchers in the initial message. This will help emergency services to determine the user's location and situation.

Apple claims it collaborated with experts to develop these protocols and standard questions. Also, users can open the Find My app to share their location through satellite with their friends and family.