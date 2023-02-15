Just days after Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series, the rumour mill began to churn out speculations around the lineup's purported successors. The iPhone 15 series has been subject to all sorts of leaks as well. However, it is worth mentioning here that Apple is still mum on its plan to launch the next-gen iPhones.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation from Apple, the word on the street is that the American tech giant will officially announce the iPhone 15 lineup after six months. Now, a new report confirms a past leak that indicated the iPhone 15 Pro series would adopt an all-new design and have thinner bezels.

This piece of vital information comes from ShrimpApplePro. The tipster has a decent track record when it comes to sharing accurate information. To recap, ShrimpApplePro previously claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is likely to get a radical design overhaul.

Other sources agree the on info, saying the bezels on the pros will be thinner. https://t.co/eEfT0QvCRJ — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 Vtuber (@VNchocoTaco) February 14, 2023

Apparently, new sources have confirmed the aforesaid speculation. According to the leaker, other sources have corroborated the information, stating that the iPhone Pro models will have thinner bezels. ShrimpApplePro has previously shared a myriad of key details about the upcoming iPhone 15.

Past leaks suggest the iPhone 15 series models will sport the same 6.1 and 6.7 inches displays as their predecessors. However, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature thinner bezels. Aside from this, the leaker believes the Pro models will sport curved displays just like the Apple Watch screen.

However, other sources did not corroborate the speculation surrounding the next iPhone's curved display. Also, ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 Pro has already entered its early stages of production. The sources describe the iPhone 15 Pro as "very beautiful," which doesn't come as a surprise given that it reportedly has a titanium frame.

iPhone 15 to get the Dynamic Island feature

While the Pro models are expected to get major design changes, Apple isn't likely to ignore iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models as well. The non-Pro models will reportedly get major upgrades this year. For instance, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could get the fan-favourite Dynamic Island feature.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, the Cupertino-based tech giant could use brighter displays for its new iPhones. Last month, Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu claimed (via 9to5Mac) that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will house the same 48MP wide lens that's currently available only on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Regrettably, the report asserts the midrange iPhone 15 models aren't likely to feature a telephoto lens or a LiDAR scanner. To those unaware, a telephoto lens comes in handy for optical zoom.