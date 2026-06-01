The internet is currently awash with frantic speculation following widespread online whispers that Apple plans to introduce an unexpected recurring fee for its next-generation smartphone. Rumours suggesting that getting your hands on the upcoming handset will mean signing up for an ongoing payment plan have left tech enthusiasts desperate for clarification.

As the tech giant prepares for its highly anticipated product reveal, millions of prospective buyers are waiting to see if this controversial policy is fact or mere fiction.

The Genesis of a Viral Post

An unverified post by the X account HoopsCrave sparked widespread confusion by asserting that Apple intends to lock basic calling features behind a $3.99 (£2.97) monthly paywall on the upcoming iPhone 18. This dramatic claim quickly gained traction across the platform, despite the user failing to provide a single shred of official corporate documentation or credible sourcing to support the statement.

Apple says the iPhone 18 will require a monthly subscription of $3.99 to make phone calls. pic.twitter.com/5dQowWU4N0 — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) May 30, 2026

Apple has remained completely silent on this matter, and The Sunday Guardian noted that there's not a single mention of it in any legitimate tech news or press release. No verified announcement has ever suggested that the company intends to place standard network calls behind a recurring paywall for upcoming handsets. Instead, the viral post seems to stem entirely from fabricated details that completely lack any credible corporate endorsement.

Fans Demand Clarification

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This controversial $3.99 (£2.97) paywall rumour triggered intense anxiety across online spaces, sparking fears that everyday, baseline operations are destined to be monetised. Many tech enthusiasts expressed genuine worry that the era of paying extra for standard features is already upon us.

In reality, the claim completely falls apart under scrutiny because it exists entirely without a paper trail. Not a single credible industry source, corporate document, or verified product roadmap contains even a hint of such a pricing strategy. Without any tangible proof to tether it to reality, the idea remains nothing more than an isolated internet rumour.

Confusing Leaks With Reality

The root of this misunderstanding traces back to earlier leaks revealing that Apple was evaluating a hardware subscription program for its devices. Under that conceptual framework, consumers would have paid a recurring fee to continually lease their smartphones and receive automatic upgrades when new models launched.

However, a 2024 NDTV report confirmed that the Tim Cook-led tech giant had completely abandoned the initiative, having run into significant regulatory hurdles and unexpected technical roadblocks.

❌ FACT CHECK: No, Apple has NOT announced that the iPhone 18 will require a $3.99/month subscription to make phone calls.



The rumor appears to be fabricated. Reports about Apple’s past subscription plans were about leasing iPhones/hardware not charging users for basic calling.… pic.twitter.com/KOJTjpn1D6 — War Updates (@WarUpdates) May 30, 2026

The alleged subscription service focused entirely on alternative ways to own and swap out physical hardware, rather than putting a premium on standard network usage. It is worth noting that Apple already runs similar financing and trade-in schemes in various regions, whereas placing phone calls relies solely on standard mobile network providers rather than an independent corporate fee.

What the Lack of Evidence Outlines

At present, there is no verified indication from the company that upcoming devices will involve a recurring charge for standard calls. The situation is quite straightforward: the narrative regarding a $3.99 (£2.97) fee appears to be entirely unfounded. Without any official documentation or corporate updates to support the idea, the online reports remain completely unverified.