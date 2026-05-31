Residents across Massachusetts and several neighbouring states were left startled on Saturday afternoon after a powerful boom echoed across the region, shaking homes and prompting widespread speculation about its cause.

Experts have now confirmed that the dramatic event was triggered by a meteor entering Earth's atmosphere near the Massachusetts–New Hampshire border.

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the space rock measured approximately three feet (around one metre) in diameter and generated a significant shockwave as it travelled through the atmosphere at high speed. Scientists estimate the meteor released energy comparable to around 26 tons of TNT, making it considerably more powerful than an ordinary fireball.

Great Ball of Fire

The event occurred at approximately 2:11 p.m. local time and was witnessed across a vast area stretching from Delaware in the United States to Montreal in Canada. Numerous people reported hearing loud explosive sounds, feeling tremors beneath their feet, or spotting a bright object streaking across the daytime sky.

Videos captured by witnesses showed the moment the mysterious boom occurred, with many initially believing an explosion, earthquake or severe weather event had taken place. Others described their homes shaking suddenly, prompting concerns that something had struck nearby.

Robert Lunsford, Fireball Programme Monitor for the American Meteor Society, said the organisation received dozens of reports shortly after the incident. He explained that the object was significantly larger than the average meteor typically observed in the atmosphere.

'It was definitely larger than a normal fireball,' Lunsford said, noting that the meteor appeared similar to a shooting star visible during daylight hours.

@probreakingnews A mysterious boom rattled homes across Boston and parts of New England on Saturday afternoon, leaving residents shocked as windows shook and buildings vibrated. Officials quickly ruled out an earthquake after the U.S. Geological Survey detected no seismic activity during the event. Meteorologists now believe the noise was caused by a meteor, also known as a bolide, exploding high above the Atlantic near the Massachusetts coast. Satellite data reportedly captured signs of an atmospheric flash, while experts said the object likely disintegrated before reaching the ground. The boom was heard across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and beyond, sparking thousands of social media reactions. Authorities reported no injuries or damage, and experts say the meteor likely burned up in the atmosphere or fell into the ocean. Follow @probreakingnews for more updates. #Boston #Meteor #BreakingNews #NewEngland ♬ original sound - Pro Breaking News

Despite the strength of the shockwave, experts believe the meteor most likely disintegrated high above the ground rather than impacting the Earth's surface. Such events occur when a meteor encounters intense atmospheric pressure and heat, causing it to break apart violently before reaching land.

Unusual Atmospheric Flash

Adding further evidence to the meteor theory, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-19 weather satellite recorded an unusual atmospheric flash at almost exactly the same time as the reported boom. The satellite's Geostationary Lightning Mapper detected a brief burst over the Massachusetts coastline, which scientists believe was associated with the meteor's atmospheric explosion.

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Before the AMS confirmed the cause, meteorologists had already begun investigating whether an incoming meteor could explain the unusual phenomenon. Initial data appeared inconsistent with seismic activity, leading experts to dismiss the possibility of an earthquake.

Local television meteorologist A.J. Burnett said early observations pointed towards the possibility of an exploding meteor entering the atmosphere, although officials initially stopped short of drawing firm conclusions while investigations continued.

The incident generated a flood of reports from concerned residents throughout eastern Massachusetts. Many described hearing a deafening bang that rattled windows and shook entire neighbourhoods.

One resident in Melrose reported that the noise was powerful enough to shake every house in the area, describing it as far louder than a transformer explosion and unlike any earthquake they had experienced.

Sonic Boom Heard In Surrounding Areas

Others from communities including Wellesley and Newtonville shared similar accounts, with some believing a large tree had crashed nearby or that an industrial explosion had occurred. Several residents said their pets reacted immediately to the unexpected noise.

The Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Security acknowledged receiving reports of both loud sounds and ground vibrations. However, officials stated there were no emergency incidents connected to the event and reassured the public that there was no known threat to safety.

While meteor explosions are relatively uncommon, they are not unprecedented. Most meteors burn up harmlessly in the atmosphere, but larger objects can produce powerful sonic booms and shockwaves that are felt across wide areas.

For many residents across New England, Saturday's spectacular celestial visitor provided a rare reminder that events unfolding high above Earth's atmosphere can occasionally make a dramatic entrance.