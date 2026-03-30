Apple is reportedly planning to launch its iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September 2026, breaking from its usual pattern by potentially delaying the standard iPhone 18 until early 2027. Leaks from supply chain insiders point to a staggered rollout, with the Pro flagships expected to be unveiled at the company's Cupertino headquarters, possibly alongside a long-rumoured foldable device.

Apple has followed an annual September schedule for iPhone unveilings since 2007, typically introducing the full line-up from base models to Pro Max variants at the same event. Recent reports suggest supply chain constraints are prompting a shift, with premium devices prioritised. This change, first reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and echoed in analyst notes, could see the standard iPhone 18 arrive in spring 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Rumours Gain Traction

The current speculation around the iPhone 18 Pro rollout centres on talk of a 8 or 9 September event, with pre-orders opening days later and devices reaching retail by mid-month. Analysts tracking Apple's production planning say the company is directing resources to ensure the Pro models ship on schedule.

Leaked renders highlight possible colourways for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, including a burgundy option alongside purple and coffee brown finishes, in line with Apple's recent focus on distinctive colour palettes.

iPhone 18 Pro is looking different this time 👀

• Unified rear glass & aluminum

• Smaller Dynamic Island

• Burgundy, Coffee, Purple 😮‍🔥



Apple refining the details again. Which color are you picking? pic.twitter.com/QaUnOZjG3Y — Apple Club (@ApplesClubs) March 13, 2026

However, the standard iPhone 18 may not launch at the same time. Multiple outlets, citing sources such as Sonny Dickson and Ice Universe, report a delay to February or March 2027. The suggested rationale is to streamline manufacturing around higher-end models during component shortages, while testing a two-phase launch strategy. Apple could also introduce a new budget iPhone 18e alongside the base model. The delay may frustrate some buyers, but it would give Apple more control over demand and inventory.

Some observers argue the timeline remains speculative, but Gurman's reporting history means the rumours are being taken seriously. The Pro duo is expected to deliver incremental upgrades, including a 6.3‑inch LTPO OLED display on the Pro with 3,000 nits peak brightness, scaling to 6.9 inches on the Pro Max, with both models offering 120Hz ProMotion and a smaller Dynamic Island.

iPhone 18 Pro Specs Promise Powerhouse Upgrades

The A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm process, is rumoured to power the iPhone 18 Pro range. It would mark Apple's first move beyond the 3nm A19 in the iPhone 17 series, promising higher performance and improved efficiency. Combined with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, the hardware is expected to support more advanced on-device AI features, with faster Siri responses, quicker real-time photo editing and enhanced video stabilisation.

Read more iPhone 18 Pro Release Window, Specs, Features and Design: Red Colour, Smaller Dynamic Island, 2nm A20 Chip iPhone 18 Pro Release Window, Specs, Features and Design: Red Colour, Smaller Dynamic Island, 2nm A20 Chip

Battery life is also expected to improve, particularly on the larger Pro Max, which is rumoured to feature a 5,100–5,200mAh cell, aided by the more efficient chip. Early pricing rumours suggest the Pro Max will start above £1,300 in the UK, reinforcing its position at the top of Apple's smartphone line-up, with the Pro model slightly lower in the premium tier.

On the camera side, leaks point to a triple 48MP set-up covering the main, ultrawide and telephoto lenses, with 4x optical zoom. Leaker Digital Chat Station claims Apple is testing variable aperture on the main sensor to improve low-light performance and depth-of-field control. A larger aperture on the telephoto lens could further sharpen portrait shots, with support for 8K video capture also reported.

Design changes are expected to be evolutionary rather than radical, with a slightly thicker Pro Max chassis to accommodate the larger battery, titanium construction for durability and new colours, including burgundy, aimed at design-conscious buyers. Several reports also indicate a foldable iPhone could debut in 2026, potentially at the same event as the iPhone 18 Pro line.

Further leaks are likely as the reported launch window approaches, but all details remain unconfirmed until Apple issues an official announcement.