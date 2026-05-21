Apple's iOS 27 is expected to be unveiled at WWDC in California on 8 June 2026, with the update widely tipped to mark a major shift in how the iPhone works and how tightly Apple controls its ecosystem, according to reporting cited by PhoneArena. The public release is expected in autumn 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 range, including Apple's first foldable iPhone, before rolling out to compatible devices.

Last year, Apple moved from iOS 18 to iOS 26 and introduced the Liquid Glass design, as well as its first wave of Apple Intelligence tools. iOS 27 is now being framed less as a cosmetic refresh and more as a deeper rethink, with a more capable Siri, stronger on-device and cloud-based AI, and, unusually for Apple, more room for third-party services to plug into core features.

iOS 27 Release, Supported iPhones And Liquid Glass Tweaks

Apple has already confirmed that WWDC 2026 will run from 8 to 22 June at Apple Park, with the keynote streamed on Apple's website and YouTube. PhoneArena says iOS 27 is likely to follow Apple's usual pattern, with developer and public betas over the summer before a full launch in the autumn, timed with the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple just made it official 👀



WWDC26 kicks off on June 8 and ends on June 12



Expected announcements:

• iOS 27

• macOS 27

• watchOS 27

• Apple Intelligence upgrades

• Smarter Siri AI

• New developer tools



This could be Apple’s biggest AI-focused WWDC yet#WWDC26 #WWDC pic.twitter.com/WvsQiUUYjx — Tech Ultimatum (@TechieUltimatum) May 19, 2026

The update is expected to support the iPhone 12 series and newer, while the iPhone 11 family and the second-generation iPhone SE are widely expected to be left behind and remain on iOS 26. Apple has not confirmed that cut-off, but it would fit the company's gradual move away from older chipsets as AI-heavy features become standard.

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iOS 27 is not expected to repeat the dramatic visual shift seen in iOS 26. Instead, Apple is said to be refining Liquid Glass rather than replacing it, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reporting that users may get a system-wide slider to adjust the intensity of the glass-like blur.

Under-the-hood changes are also expected to reduce the overlapping elements that occasionally made the interface feel cluttered. The result would be the same visual identity, but with more user control and a cleaner finish.

iOS 27 Update: Siri Grows Up And Apple Intelligence Opens Its Doors

The most closely watched part of iOS 27 is Siri. Apple has long promised a more intelligent, context-aware assistant, and iOS 27 is now expected to be the version where it finally arrives in a more complete form.

PhoneArena, citing Gurman, says Siri will move into the Dynamic Island on newer iPhones, where it will expand into a 'Search or Ask' prompt with a glowing cursor and Siri-coloured light ring when activated. Apple is also reportedly working on a standalone Siri app, codenamed 'Campo,' designed to behave more like a modern chatbot, with threaded conversations, message bubbles and support for both typing and speech.

iOS 27 is less than a month away and it will feature an always-on agent that can tap into personal data and take action across apps!



It will also get a new gesture that will allow users to invoke a system-wide “Search or Ask” feature, with an option to tap a microphone icon to… pic.twitter.com/812s5rnZZc — Apple Cycle (@theapplecycle) May 14, 2026

Siri is also expected to gain the context awareness Apple first promised during the iPhone 16 era, along with the ability to perform tasks inside other apps rather than simply opening them. That would bring it closer to rival AI assistants that can read what is on screen and act on it.

The bigger change may be philosophical. According to PhoneArena, Apple plans to let users choose which third-party AI models power some Apple Intelligence features, potentially allowing tools such as Claude or Google's Gemini to handle tasks like Writing Tools and Image Playground.

Apple plans to make iOS 27 a Choose Your Own Adventure of AI models | TechCrunch https://t.co/xPSC4CeVeA pic.twitter.com/g8VOqcV7s3 — Oliver Bussmann (@obussmann) May 20, 2026

Those plug-in options are reportedly being branded as 'Extensions' and selected in Settings. For a company known for its tightly controlled ecosystem, building direct support for rival AI engines into a flagship iOS update would mark a notable shift, even if Apple keeps strict approval over which models are allowed.

Visual Intelligence is also tipped for upgrades. Backend code suggests it may be able to scan nutrition labels on packaged food and send the data to Apple Health, as well as capture phone numbers, names and addresses for Contacts.

Camera, Home Screen And Foldable iPhone: How iOS 27 Shifts Daily Use

Elsewhere, Apple is expected to make small but useful changes to daily interactions. Gurman has reported that the home screen long-press menu may gain undo and redo buttons, which would make it easier to recover from accidental layout changes. Safari is also said to be getting AI-powered tab group naming, while Apple Wallet may let users turn physical passes such as gym cards into digital versions by scanning them into the app.

The Camera app could also see a more visible change. A Bloomberg report cited by PhoneArena suggests iOS 27 will add a new Siri mode alongside Photo, Video, Portrait and Panorama, with Visual Intelligence folded into Siri branding and a shutter button carrying the Apple Intelligence logo. From there, users could scan food labels or extract contact details from business cards.

NEW: Apple plans to launch a Siri mode in the Camera app in iOS 27. It’s an overhaul to Visual Intelligence that will also add the ability to extract nutrition labels and contact info. Details here — https://t.co/XMmFKzNp6D — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 29, 2026

Apple is also expected to build iOS 27 with new hardware in mind. The software is widely seen as part of the company's preparations for its first foldable iPhone in autumn 2026, with multitasking and layout changes that are said to resemble iPadOS more closely, without running full iPad apps.

Satellite support is also expected to expand. Reported changes include Apple Maps integration, an API for third-party developers and 5G Non-Terrestrial Network support on iPhone 18 Pro models, which would help keep devices connected even in areas far from conventional mobile coverage.

Apple has not confirmed any of these features, and the details remain based on leaks and analyst reports. Until the company demonstrates iOS 27 at WWDC and publishes its own documentation, the Siri overhaul, third-party AI hooks and satellite additions should all be treated as unconfirmed.