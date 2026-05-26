Mechanical keyboards have come a long way from bulky office essentials to desk setup centrepieces. Whether you spend hours typing, gaming, editing content or simply enjoy the satisfying sound of a well-built board, the right keyboard can genuinely change how your workspace feels.

That is where the Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite steps in, promising a premium mechanical keyboard experience without the eye-watering price tag.

Priced at under $120, the Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite enters a crowded market with an ambitious offer. It boasts a solid aluminium build, tri-mode connectivity, hot-swappable switches, QMK/VIA support and a creamy, thocky typing experience packed into a clean 1800 layout keyboard.

The question is whether it truly delivers where it matters most. After spending time looking at its features, build and everyday practicality, there is plenty to talk about.

Design and Build Quality

At first glance, the Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite feels far more premium than its price might suggest.

The creamy white version, paired with yellow gradient keycaps and subtle light blue accents, gives the keyboard a fresh and modern appearance without feeling overly playful. It strikes a nice balance between minimalist and personality-driven design.

There are also black variants available, offering a darker and more understated alternative for users who prefer a sleeker look.

The standout feature here is undoubtedly the aluminium alloy shell. Unlike many keyboards in the same price range that rely heavily on plastic construction, this one feels reassuringly solid on the desk. The extra weight adds stability, reducing unwanted movement during long typing sessions or more intense gaming moments.

The addition of a rotary knob also deserves attention. It is one of those small details that quickly becomes useful, especially when adjusting volume or navigating media controls. It adds convenience without cluttering the overall aesthetic.

Functionality and Ease of Use

The Epomaker mechanical keyboard performs its intended job remarkably well. The 1800 layout keyboard offers a familiar typing experience. Meaning, there is very little learning curve. You get the functionality of a full-sized board, including the numpad, but in a slightly more compact footprint.

What makes the Galaxy100 Lite particularly user-friendly is its tri-mode connectivity. Switching between wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless modes feels straightforward, so it is a practical choice if you regularly move between devices. Whether connected to a desktop setup, laptop or tablet, the process feels seamless.

Another major plus is its QMK/VIA support. For anyone who enjoys customising workflows, remapping keys or setting macros, this feature offers impressive flexibility. It is especially useful if you want your keyboard to adapt to different work or gaming needs without complicated software.

The keyboard also delivers strong multi-device compatibility—supporting Windows, Mac and Android systems. That flexibility makes it easier to fit naturally into a range of setups.

Typing Performance and Everyday Use

When it comes to real-world performance, the Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite shines most during long typing sessions. The review unit in creamy white came fitted with Wisteria Linear V2 switches, and the result is a noticeably smooth and refined typing experience.

Thanks to the gasket-mounted structure, pre-lubed switches and 5 layers of sound-dampening materials, the keyboard produces a softer and more muted sound profile. Instead of a sharp or overly clicky feedback, you get a creamy and thocky typing experience that feels satisfying.

The hot-swappable linear switches also add another layer of flexibility. If your preferences change over time, swapping switches is refreshingly simple—thanks to the included puller tool and hot-swappable PCB.

Moreover, there's the customisable RGB backlight that adds personality. Since the board uses south-facing RGB lighting, the glow looks clean and balanced, while brightness and effects can be adjusted through hotkeys or VIA software.

Reliability and Battery Life

The Galaxy100 Lite feels built to last. The sturdy aluminium construction immediately inspires confidence, while the overall fit and finish suggest durability for regular, long-term use.

Its 8000mAh battery is another highlight, especially for users who dislike frequent charging interruptions. Combined with wireless flexibility, the long battery life helps make the keyboard feel genuinely practical.

There are no major performance limitations to note, although users deeply invested in ultra-light gaming keyboards may prefer something more gaming-specific. For most people, however, the balance between comfort, productivity, and versatility feels well judged.

The Final Verdict: Should You Buy It?

For under $120, the Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite offers impressive value without cutting corners where it matters. Finding a keyboard with an aluminium alloy shell, QMK/VIA support, hot-swappable linear switches, tri-mode connectivity, a rotary knob, and 5 layers of sound-dampening materials at this price point is uncommon.

Of course, it will not be the perfect fit for everyone. If you prefer a compact keyboard without a numpad or enjoy highly tactile switches, there may be better alternatives.

However, for most users looking for an affordable mechanical keyboard that feels far more expensive than it actually is, the Galaxy100 Lite gets a lot right.

So, is it worth it? For anyone after a stylish and feature-packed keyboard, the answer is a confident yes. Whether you spend your day typing, gaming, editing or juggling multiple devices, the Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite makes a strong case for itself as one of the better-value keyboards currently available.

Grab yours today on Amazon or the official Epomaker site.

About Epomaker

Founded in 2019, Epomaker is a global mechanical keyboard brand dedicated to making high-quality, feature-rich keyboards accessible to enthusiasts worldwide. Short for 'Epoch of Makers', it champions customization, creativity, and performance, blending advanced features with everyday reliability. Backed by a community-driven approach, Epomaker continuously refines its products through user feedback, delivering innovative, competitively priced keyboards built for work, play, and creation.