Apple has agreed to a £195 million ($250 million) settlement in the United States, following claims that it misled iPhone buyers over promised artificial intelligence features that were not yet available, according to a court filing.

Under the deal, eligible users of certain iPhone models could receive up to £74 ($95) per device, depending on the number of claims submitted.

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The settlement follows a class-action lawsuit first filed in March 2025, which accused Apple of advertising advanced 'Apple Intelligence' and upgraded Siri functions that allegedly did not exist at the time devices were sold. Apple has not admitted wrongdoing.

The legal dispute started over how the company promoted its newer iPhones between June 2024 and March 2025, particularly around artificial intelligence features prominently featured in marketing campaigns and product announcements.

iPhone Owners Claim Apple AI Promises Were Premature

ABC News reported that the lawsuit claims Apple made its new AI features sound fully ready when they were still under development and released them slowly over time. People who bought the new iPhones said they believed features like a smarter Siri, better reminders, and memory tools would already work when the phones launched.

Court filings described allegations that Apple 'saturated the market with deceptive ads' suggesting these capabilities were ready to use. Plaintiffs said the marketing appeared across online platforms and major broadcast events, shaping consumers' expectations when purchasing new devices.

Apple has consistently rejected that interpretation. In settlement documents, the company said its advertising made clear that Apple Intelligence features would be introduced over time and refined gradually. It also argued that iPhones are purchased for many reasons beyond any single software feature.

The company maintained that more than 20 AI-related features had already been delivered, including tools such as writing assistance and image functions, and said these formed part of its broader rollout strategy.

Eligibility Across iPhone 15 and 16 Models

The settlement covers an estimated 37 million devices, according to court documents. Eligible models include the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the full iPhone 16 range, including standard, Plus, Pro and Pro Max versions.

Only users who purchased eligible devices in the United States between 10 June 2024 and 29 March 2025 are included. The devices must also have been bought for personal use rather than resale.

Payments are not fixed. While the maximum payout is set at £74 ($95) per device, the final amount could be lower depending on how many people submit claims and other administrative factors outlined in the agreement.

A judge has been asked to approve the settlement, with plaintiffs describing the deal as 'within the range of what is fair, reasonable, and adequate', according to court filings.

iPhone Owners and Apple's Response To The Settlement

Apple has confirmed the settlement but continues to defend its approach to product marketing and rollout. A company spokesperson said Apple Intelligence has already introduced a range of features across its devices, including translation tools, writing support, and visual search functions.

The spokesperson added that Apple agreed to settle to move forward with its broader product development work, stating that the company preferred to focus on delivering new features rather than continuing legal proceedings.

The lawsuit has also sparked a broader conversation about how tech companies discuss new AI features before they are fully ready. Apple says it was clear that some tools would arrive later, but critics argue that companies sometimes advertise technology in ways that make it seem more complete than it really is.

For now, iPhone users in the US who are included in the settlement may be able to apply for compensation once a judge officially approves the deal. Payments could come afterwards, although no exact dates have been announced yet.