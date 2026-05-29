An alleged Rockstar Games developer working on Grand Theft Auto VI has claimed that staff are being subjected to intense development pressure, including working until 3 a.m. and being assigned workloads originally expected to take six months but reportedly compressed into 12 weeks.

The claims, which remain unverified, have circulated widely online and reignited debate over working conditions in the video game industry as anticipation builds for GTA 6's release.

Allegations of GTA 6 Development Crunch

The allegations originate from a person claiming to be a Rockstar employee involved in GTA 6 development.

According to the account, staff are experiencing what is commonly described in the industry as 'crunch', a period of extended overtime often associated with major game development milestones.

The individual claims that teams are being required to meet aggressive production schedules while working late into the night. One of the most widely shared elements of the allegation is that employees are reportedly working until around 3 a.m. after completing regular shifts, though this has not been independently verified.

Rockstar Games has not issued any public response to the claims at the time of writing.

CRAZY: 🇺🇸 A Rockstar Games employee working on GTA 6 has said they're being pushed to finish 6-month tasks in 12 weeks, while working until 3AM after completing shifts.



"The past few weeks have taken a toll on our mental health." pic.twitter.com/vxFeqi3XXO — Coinvo (@Coinvo) May 28, 2026

Compressed Timelines and Extended Work Hours

Central to the allegation is the claim that certain development tasks expected to take approximately six months have been condensed into a 12-week timeframe. In the games industry, scheduling pressures are not uncommon, particularly on large-scale titles with complex production pipelines.

Read more Rockstar vs. 4chan: The Truth Behind the 2027 GTA 6 Delay Rumours Trashing Fan Forums Rockstar vs. 4chan: The Truth Behind the 2027 GTA 6 Delay Rumours Trashing Fan Forums

However, there is no independently verified evidence confirming that Rockstar has implemented such a schedule for GTA 6. The claim remains part of an unverified account circulating on social media and gaming forums.

The allegation also suggests that employees are working beyond standard hours, including late-night sessions extending into the early morning. These claims have contributed to renewed discussion around workload expectations in AAA game development, particularly for high-profile releases.

Mental Health Concerns Raised

The alleged employee statement includes concerns about the impact of working conditions on well-being. The individual is quoted as saying, 'The past few weeks have taken a toll on our mental health.'

While the quote has been widely shared online, it remains unverified and has not been attributed to any confirmed Rockstar Games representative.

Discussions around mental health in the gaming industry have become increasingly prominent in recent years, with developers across multiple studios speaking publicly about burnout, overtime pressures, and project deadlines during major development cycles.

Community Reaction and Lack of Official Confirmation

The claims have prompted discussion among fans of GTA 6 and wider gaming communities, many of whom have expressed concern over potential working conditions during the game's development. Others have urged caution, noting that online allegations about large studios are not always accurate or complete.

As of now, Rockstar Games has not confirmed the allegations or provided clarification regarding the current working conditions on GTA 6.

The company has previously stated in earlier years that it had taken steps to improve workplace culture, though no specific comment has been made in relation to these latest claims.

Rockstar's Crunch History and GTA 6 Anticipation

Rockstar has faced scrutiny in the past over reports of 'crunch culture', particularly during the development of major releases such as Red Dead Redemption 2. The studio has previously acknowledged industry-wide discussions around overtime and has indicated efforts to refine internal processes.

Despite controversy, interest in GTA 6 remains exceptionally high, with the title expected to be one of the most significant video game releases in recent years. The scale and complexity associated with AAA development has kept attention focused on both the game itself and the conditions under which it is being produced.

At present, the latest claims remain unverified allegations circulating online, with no official confirmation from Rockstar Games regarding the reported working hours or development timeline pressures.