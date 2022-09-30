Apple is riding high on the success of its recently unveiled iPhone 14 series. Particularly, iPhone fans have been heaping praises on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Now, it looks like the Cupertino-based tech behemoth wants to take things to the next level. We are still several months away from the iPhone 15 series' rumoured 2023 launch.

However, the rumour mill is already in full swing. The latest piece of information regarding the iPhone 14 series successors comes from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

It is no secret that there's a skyrocketing demand for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to Kuo, this is likely to encourage Apple to add more exclusive features to next year's iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In other words, the American tech giant will further differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. Taking to his Twitter account, Kuo revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has led to about a 60 per cent increase in the total order of the Pro models.

This has improved the "iPhone ASP/product mix for 4Q22," Kuo added. Furthermore, the noted analyst claims the outstanding iPhone 14 Pro Max sales will motivate Apple to offer premier features on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

These features will obviously not be available on the iPhone 15 Pro or other iPhone models. This will help Apple to increase the iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments and improve the iPhone product mix, according to Kuo.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for 30 to 35 per cent of the iPhone 14 lineup, Kuo added. So, it will be barely surprising if the iPhone 14 Pro Max turns out to be the most popular iPhone model yet.

While nothing is set in stone yet, a new source claims Apple might ditch the Pro Max in favour of an "Ultra" moniker next year. So, the highest-end iPhone 15 series model could be named iPhone 15 Ultra. To recap, Apple introduced the Pro Max moniker with the iPhone 11 series in 2019.

Furthermore, Kuo believes only the Ultra variant will get a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will pack a robust battery that will outlast the other iPhone 15 models. Notably, this cell is expected to last at least 3-4 hours longer.