Vital pieces of information regarding the Pixel 7 series smartphones are popping up online. Google will be putting most of these speculations to rest at the Made by Google event on October 6.

The American tech firm will be unveiling a myriad of new products at the impending event. These include the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and more. Ahead of the launch, the Pixel 7 series was spotted online in the form of leaked press renders.

These official-looking press renders were shared by 91mobiles earlier this week. Now, reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared new press renders of the Pixel 7 series handsets. Notably, these images do not have a watermark like the previously-leaked images.

The Pixel 7 duo appears to adopt the same design language. Upfront, both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro feature a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The Pixel 7's screen is flatter as compared to the slightly curved screen of the Pro model. Furthermore, both devices have a protruding camera module on the rear panel.

The standard Pixel 7 appears to house two rear-mounted cameras. The Pro model features a more advanced triple rear camera setup. Moreover, both devices will be available for purchase in Obsidian (black) and Snow (white) colour options. The normal Pixel 7 model will get an additional Lemongrass colourway.

Likewise, the Pixel 7 Pro will come in an exclusive Hazel colour option. Most of the specifications of the upcoming Pixel 7 series devices have either been officially confirmed or leaked. The Pixel 7 will sport a 6.3-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a larger 6.7-inch OLED display panel.

Moreover, the Pro model will support QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices will pack Google's new Tensor G2 chip under the hood. They will boot the Android 12 operating system. For optics, the Pro model will get a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens on the back. The Pixel 7 will come with the same main camera and the ultra-wide lens on the back.

Furthermore, the standard and Pro models will use a 4,700mAh and a 5,000mAh battery, respectively. Both cells will support wireless charging and 33W fast charging. The Pixel 7 could set you back $599, while its Pro sibling will reportedly carry a steeper price tag of $899.