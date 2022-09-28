Apple is expected to bring a myriad of newfangled features to its upcoming iPhone 15 series models. Particularly, the camera department of the iPhone 14 series successors is tipped to undergo a radical overhaul.

The Cupertino-based tech behemoth will unveil the iPhone 15 series in 2023 if everything goes as planned. The upcoming lineup will succeed the iPhone 14 series which went official at Apple's Far Out 2022 event.

Furthermore, some reports suggest the iPhone 15 series will comprise four models like its precursor. However, Apple could get rid of the Pro Max model, and replace it with an Ultra variant.

Now, the highest-end Ultra model is likely to offer more features as compared to the Pro model. The American tech firm is still catching flak for not offering substantial upgrades on the non-Pro iPhone models this year.

So, Apple will not be leaving a stone unturned next year to improve its non-Pro offerings. One of the most significant changes could be the introduction of USB-C ports on the next-gen iPhones.

Aside from this, noted leaker Majin Bu claims the iPhone 15 Ultra will get a dual selfie camera setup. If this speculation turns out to be true, the Ultra will be the first iPhone to come with two selfie cameras.

According to the leaker, the other iPhone 15 series models will not get the new feature. So, it is safe to assume that the Pro, as well as the other models in the lineup, will house a single selfie camera.

Notably, this could be Apple's attempt to separate the Ultra model from the rest of the iPhone 15 series models. Also, this is a major sign that the Ultra will carry a steep price tag.

Android smartphones have offered dual selfie cameras for several years now. However, with OEMs focusing more on the rear camera setup, this feature isn't seen on a lot of Android devices lately.

To recap, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Plus with a dual selfie camera setup not long ago. However, only one of the front shooters could actually capture photos. The other one served as a depth sensor.

Furthermore, Bu predicts the iPhone 15 Ultra will ship with 256GB of storage. However, the iPhone 15 Pro's storage option will start at 128GB.

Latest leaks suggest the Ultra will come with an ultra-fast Thunderbolt 4 port. This corroborates earlier reports that indicate Apple is planning to ditch Lightning and bring USB-C on its next iPhones.