Apple recently took the wraps off the M2 Pro and M2 Max chip-powered MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 laptops. Now, the American tech giant is gearing up to unveil devices that pack the third-generation Apple Silicon chips under the hood.

The M2 Pro and M2 Max chips were expected to be based on TSMC's 3 nm node. However, that wasn't likely given that TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) just started N3 lines. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is on the verge of launching a MacBook Air and iMac.

Anyone looking forward to an M2 iMac, don’t be.



Mark Gurman has said numerous times that Apple is skipping the M2 for the iMac and are instead going for M3. We’ll probably still see it this year, but most likely at the end of this year. pic.twitter.com/7Xiwsi7Sos — Tech God (@tgod34748) January 19, 2023

Notably, the upcoming MacBook Air and iMac will draw their power from the unannounced Apple M3 chipset. Furthermore, the report suggests Apple's M3 chipset will be fabbed on the 3nm process.

Aside from this, the report implies that the Apple M3 chipset could go official either later this year or early 2024. The Cupertino-based tech firm might unveil the Apple MacBook Air and Apple iMac during the same timeline.

Past leaks indicated that Apple is planning to launch M3-powered MacBook Air and a new iMac early this year. Moreover, some reports even claimed the MacBook Air with M3 chip will be available in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes.

However, it looks like the new chipset, as well as the devices aren't likely to see the light of day anytime soon. According to a report by DigiTimes, the supply chain is currently focusing on pocket-friendly MacBook Air which might be updated in Q2 of 2023.

The more affordable MacBook Air model could use a 3nm processor to draw its power. Also, TSMC has reportedly given the 3nm processor a speed boost of 15 percent, which is pretty impressive.

The Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing company has reportedly reduced the power consumption of 3nm processors by a considerable 30 percent compared to the 5nm chips. It is also worth mentioning here that the 3nm chips have already entered the mass-producing stage.

TSMC might start manufacturing the 3nm chips in 2026 in the United States. In addition to M3 chips-backed MacBook Air and iMac, Apple is reportedly planning to launch MacBook Pro models that feature the M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets in the first half of 2024.