A team of engineers is currently working on Apple MacBook models with a touchscreen, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Apparently, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to unveil its new touchscreen MacBook Pro model by 2025.

This is pretty surprising given that Apple has never supported the idea of launching MacBooks with touchscreen support. To recap, the company's marketing executive Tom Boger last year claimed that the iPad is the best touch computer in the world.

💻 Steve Jobs famously decried the idea of touch displays for laptops, once calling them “ergonomically terrible.”



Now, Apple is working on adding touch screens to its computers with the MacBook Pro OLED poised to be the first touch-screen Mac https://t.co/U40pVxLnos pic.twitter.com/LfiqVkZK9b — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 12, 2023

Boger also explained that the Macbooks are "optimised for direct input." However, it looks like Apple has adopted a new strategy that involves bringing touchscreen capabilities to its MacBook lineup as well.

As part of this new plan, the American tech firm has already started testing the touchscreen of the MacBook Pro. If things go as planned, the new Mac models with touchscreen support will launch by 2025.

However, this launch timeline is likely to change as a result of ongoing contemplations inside Apple. Nonetheless, the radically overhauled MacBook Pro model has reportedly entered the testing stage.

The revamped MacBook Pro will probably adopt the same traditional laptop design as its predecessors. In other words, it will have a trackpad, as well as a keyboard.

The most notable feature of this newfangled Mac will be its iPhone and iPad-like touchscreen capabilities. Moreover, the new Mac will also support gestures.

If Apple ends up releasing a touchscreen MacBook, Bloomberg claims other models in the lineup might get the same technology in the future. This is also a major sign that Apple is prepping to shift to OLED technology.

To those unaware, current-gen Macs come with LCD panels. Apple Watch and iPhones, on the other hand, use OLED displays. So, this is about time the technology is expanded to Macs as well.

The screens deliver better colours and brightness. Apple is reportedly prepping to bring an OLED display to the iPad Pro, which might go official in the first half of 2024.

It will be interesting to see whether Apple will unify iPad and Mac OS since it is now working on a touchscreen MacBook model.