Getting a gadget repaired often requires the owner to visit the retailer or an official service centre detailed by the manufacturer. Another approach for consumers is to ship their items back to the company, which might or might not cover the courier fee costs. Most people apparently prefer to have a certified technician come over and take care of the problem in the comfort of their homes. Meanwhile, reports reveal that Apple now offers house calls for iPhone users who need to have their units fixed.

The news comes from MacRumors which stated that the American tech group now added a different kind of repair service. This option is apparently accessible via the brand's official support page but still has some limitations. Others pointed out that this is not the first instance wherein onsite repairs were made available for its consumers. Organisations with a sizeable number of Apple devices were eligible for AppleCare for Enterprise services.

According to The Verge, users who open the support page can find it under the "Schedule a Repair." However, it is currently limited to six cities as of this writing: Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York. Furthermore, it seems that it will only cover iPhone screen problems for now. Further inspection of the terms and conditions shows that other products aside from the smartphone are not eligible. Meanwhile, battery replacement is also not included, but others hope that it will be later on.

These repairs will be carried out by Go Tech Services, which is a third-party contractor for Apple. For those wondering, unfortunately, the all home repair services must be booked through the brand's official support page. It could be a trial phase as of the moment and consumers will likely see more options for other devices in the future.

In a related report, Apple might have a lot on their hands soon as the Wuhan Novel Coronavirus outbreak continues to affect businesses in China. In fact, a reliable industry analyst projected that the ongoing epidemic could affect shipments of current iPhone models and upcoming ones as well. Insiders claim there is a budget-tier handset that will come out next month, which is rumoured to be the iPhone SE 2.