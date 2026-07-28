For years, the race to become the world's most valuable company has reflected the biggest shifts in technology. This week, the spotlight has swung back to Apple.

The iPhone maker has overtaken Nvidia once again to reclaim the top position by market capitalisation. The move marks another chapter in one of Wall Street's closest rivalries, with investors now asking a bigger question. Can Apple become the next company to establish itself above the $5 trillion valuation mark?

Apple closed Monday with a market value of about $4.95 trillion, narrowly ahead of Nvidia, which slipped to around $4.77 trillion after a sharp fall in its share price. The reversal comes just months after Nvidia dominated global markets during the AI investment boom.

Apple Regains the Crown

Apple's return to the top did not happen overnight. The company's shares have climbed more than 20 per cent since the beginning of 2026, making it one of the strongest performers among the largest US technology companies. Nvidia, despite remaining one of the biggest winners of the AI era, has delivered much smaller gains this year.

Monday's shift was driven by two contrasting market moves. Apple's shares rose by around 1 per cent, while Nvidia lost roughly 5 per cent as investors pulled back from AI chip stocks.

The decline reflected wider concerns over the enormous costs involved in building AI infrastructure. Investors have become increasingly cautious about companies spending billions on data centres as they wait for stronger returns from those investments.

Why Investors Are Backing Apple

Only a year ago, Apple faced criticism for appearing slow in the AI race. Many analysts questioned whether the company was investing enough to compete with rivals that were pouring vast sums into artificial intelligence. That view has changed.

Apple's shares have risen more than 20 per cent this year as investors have increasingly favoured companies with lower AI-related capital spending.

Rather than matching competitors dollar for dollar, Apple has largely relied on partnerships and rented computing capacity instead of building massive AI infrastructure of its own. Apple has also maintained tighter control over capital spending while continuing to generate strong revenue from its hardware business and its high-margin services ecosystem.

Jay Woods, chief market strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, told Yahoo Finance that Apple had avoided some of the capital expenditure problems affecting rivals by maintaining a more restrained approach to AI investment.

The Road to $5 Trillion

Apple is already trading close to the symbolic $5 trillion milestone. The company briefly approached a market value of around $4.94 trillion during trading, leaving only a small gap before reaching another historic record.

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Crossing that level, however, may prove easier than staying above it. Investors will be watching Apple's quarterly earnings closely this week for signs that demand remains strong despite recent price increases across products such as Macs and iPads. Those increases followed a global shortage of memory chips, which has raised manufacturing costs across the technology industry.

The company will also face questions about the rollout of Apple Intelligence and whether its AI features can encourage customers to upgrade devices at a faster pace. Strong services revenue, healthy profit margins, and continued spending discipline could all strengthen Apple's case for sustaining a $5 trillion valuation.

Nvidia Remains a Formidable Rival

Apple's return to first place does not signal the end of Nvidia's dominance. Nvidia remains at the centre of the AI revolution, supplying graphics processors that power many of the world's leading artificial intelligence systems.

However, investor attention has started to broaden beyond graphics chips. Companies producing memory chips and other data centre technologies have attracted growing interest as markets look for the next stage of AI growth. That shift has reduced some of the momentum behind Nvidia's shares, even though demand for its products remains exceptionally strong. The battle between Apple and Nvidia is likely to continue as both companies benefit from different parts of the technology market.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.