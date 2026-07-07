Dell is once again getting the presidential boost when US President Donald Trump urged Americans to 'Go out and buy a Dell computer.' The remarks, delivered during a White House event celebrating a new children's investment programme, are the latest in a series of endorsements he made, reigniting scrutiny of Trump's personal financial interests and putting the president's sizeable investment in Dell firmly in the spotlight.

Trump also praised founder Michael Dell and Susan Dell for supporting Trump Accounts, a new tax-advantaged investment programme for children. He even joked that the couple could make their money back: 'We're going to get him that money back one way or the other.'

A $5M Investment

Trump's latest endorsement of the company put the spotlight on his own investment in Dell. Financial disclosures filed with the US Office of Government Ethics show investment accounts linked to Trump bought Dell shares that were valued between $1M and $5M on 10 February 2026. Coincidentally, this was just nine days before he first publicly urged Americans to purchase Dell products.

Separate yearly disclosures also reveal that brokers who manage Trump's portfolio executed 24 Dell Technologies trades across five accounts in 2025, along with 16 purchases and eight sales.

White House Pushes Back

The White House rejected allegations of conflict of interest, with spokesperson Anna Kelly saying that the president 'only acts in the best interests of the American public.' She also stressed that Trump's assets are held in a trust that's managed by his children.

The Trump Organisation also added that investment decisions are made by outside brokerage firms via an automated process. Still, many experts argue that this arrangement falls short of the blind trust that is often used by previous US presidents, which is intended to keep officeholders from influencing or possibly benefiting from specific investment decisions.

AI Demand Fuels Dell's Growth

Trump's latest show of support comes alongside Dell's strong recent performance, as the company enters a period of rapid expansion, riding a wave of AI-driven growth. The company reported quarterly revenue of $43.8B, which is beyond Wall Street expectations, with adjusted earnings reaching $4.86 per share.

AI-optimised server revenue surged 757% year over year to $16.1B, while customers placed $24.4B in AI server orders during the quarter. Dell also raised its full-year AI server revenue forecast to $60B, reflecting continued confidence in demand.

Dell Vice Chairman and COO Jeff Clarke also noted that 'demand continues to exceed supply, with memory as the primary constraint.'

Beyond the Trump Effect

Trump's latest endorsement may have put Dell back in the spotlight, but the company's rise is built on more than just presidential praise. One of the biggest drivers of growth is the demand for AI infrastructure, with Dell reporting $16.1B in AI-optimised server revenue and a $9.7B five-year government agreement supporting its expansion.

Investors have had plenty to watch in the company's performance beyond the president's public praise, but Trump's public backing and alleged stake in Dell have added another layer of intrigue to the company's performance.