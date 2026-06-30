Elon Musk reclaimed his trillionaire status on Monday in the United States after a blistering rally in SpaceX and Tesla sent his personal fortune soaring by about $62 billion in a single trading day, according to billionaires' wealth trackers.

Musk had only just slipped back below the trillion‑dollar mark less than a week earlier, ending a brief but historic spell as the first person ever recorded with a net worth above $1 trillion. The reversal underlines how tightly his wealth is now lashed to two highly volatile companies, one newly public and the other effectively a leveraged bet on his own ambitions.

By Monday afternoon, SpaceX shares were up 7.6% and Tesla stock had climbed 8.6%, a combined surge that nudged Musk's estimated net worth back over the $1 trillion line. It capped a wild two‑week stretch in which the world's richest person has crossed that symbolic threshold, fallen below it, then crossed it again, all at a pace that makes traditional notions of wealth feel almost quaint.

How Elon Musk Became a Trillionaire in the First Place

Musk first became a trillionaire earlier this month when SpaceX completed a record‑setting initial public offering on 12 June. The rocket and satellite group's debut on the stock market pushed his net worth to roughly $1.1 trillion and marked the latest in a series of jaw‑dropping milestones.

Before the IPO, he had already become the first person worth $400 billion in December 2024, then ticked off $500 billion, $600 billion, $700 billion, $800 billion and $900 billion over the following year and a half. Each level came and went as Tesla was re‑rated by investors and private valuations for SpaceX climbed in anticipation of its listing.

The real fireworks came after SpaceX actually floated. In the immediate post‑IPO euphoria, the company's valuation briefly exceeded $2.7 trillion and Musk's wealth hit an eye‑watering peak of about $1.45 trillion on 16 June. That figure, while almost too large to process in any normal human sense, still rested on a very specific set of market assumptions that did not take long to be tested.

SpaceX, Tesla and the Wild Swings in Musk's Fortune

The trillionaire status did not last. It can be recalled that SpaceX shares soon pulled back sharply from their highs as investors digested the scale of the listing and a broader sell‑off hit technology stocks. Market unease deepened when SpaceX moved to issue $20 billion of bonds just ten days after the IPO, a funding decision that unsettled some traders who were already wondering how to price the largest stock market debut in history.

At the same time, new restrictions were placed on $116 billion worth of Musk's Tesla holdings, adding another drag to his net worth on paper. By late June, his fortune had fallen to around $946 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and about $951 billion by the count of Forbes, briefly knocking him out of the trillionaire club he had only just created.

Monday's rebound put him back in, but the numbers tell you something more than just 'rich guy gets richer.' They show what happens when the largest personal fortune ever assembled is tied overwhelmingly to two companies whose valuations are contested in real time.

SpaceX, which Musk controls through 4.8 billion shares plus another 350 million stock options with an exercise price of $8.40 per share, has become one of the most argued‑over stocks in global markets. Morningstar's fair value estimate sits at about $63 per share, a fraction of where the shares have traded since the listing. On the other side of the ledger, bullish houses such as ARK Invest have suggested SpaceX could be worth $3.1 trillion by 2030.

The yawning gap between those views is effectively the story of Musk's wealth being able to swing by hundreds of billions of dollars in days. Move the dial a bit and you do not just change a rich person's net worth, you erase or create the GDP of a mid‑sized country on paper. It is wild stuff, and everyone in the market knows it.

Tesla adds a second layer of volatility. Musk does not take a salary from the carmaker. Instead, his earnings are tied almost entirely to Tesla's share price and financial performance through an enormous stock‑based pay package approved in 2018. A Delaware judge initially rescinded that deal, only for Tesla shareholders to re‑ratify it in 2024 and the Delaware Supreme Court to restore it in December 2025.

On top of that, Tesla investors signed off on a fresh compensation plan last November that could itself be worth close to $1 trillion if the company hits a stretch of highly ambitious targets over the next decade. So Musk is not just betting on Tesla, Tesla is structurally betting on Musk.

The World's Richest Man, By a Long Way

Even amid all the turbulence, Musk remains the world's richest person by a huge margin. Earlier this month he disclosed holding roughly 700 million Tesla shares. Combined with his SpaceX stake, that puts him far ahead of his nearest rivals.

According to the same billionaire indices that track his fortune, Google co‑founder Larry Page sits at about $288.7 billion and Sergey Brin at around $266.3 billion. In other words, even after a fall from his mid‑June peak, Musk is still nearly four times wealthier than the next richest person on the planet.

What any of this means in practical terms is another question. Personal fortunes at this level are mostly theoretical, locked up in stock that cannot easily be sold without tanking the price. They are also, as the last fortnight has underlined, exposed to sentiment, interest‑rate expectations and trading frenzy in a way that ordinary wealth is not.

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None of that will stop people from watching. SpaceX's valuation moves are now treated almost as a global barometer of risk appetite. Tesla's shareholder votes on Musk's pay are pored over as referendums on founder power in the public markets. Every lurch in Musk's net worth becomes a talking point, sometimes a meme, occasionally a warning sign.

Whether this revived trillionaire status settles into something stable or proves to be just another spike in the most volatile mega‑fortune in modern history will be decided, yet again, one trading session at a time.