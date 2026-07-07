Nvidia became the first company on Earth worth $5T (£3.77T) on 29 October 2025, and the chips that got it there were a bet placed 20 years earlier on computing almost nobody wanted. If you hold a pension or a tracker fund, you already own a slice of that wager.

The milestone came when Nvidia shares closed up more than 3% at about $207, lifting its market value to $5.03T, according to Nasdaq trading data. Three months earlier, it had been worth $4T. A decade ago, the whole company was valued at roughly $10B (£7.5B).

Most coverage framed the number as an AI story, which it is. The better question is why Nvidia, not Intel or anyone else, stood in the right place when the AI wave broke.

The Bet Nobody Asked For

Rewind to November 2006. Nvidia, then known for graphics cards that made video games look good, released CUDA: a way to use its gaming chips for general number-crunching, not just drawing pixels. The graphics processing unit, or GPU, does thousands of small calculations at once, and CUDA let researchers point that power at anything.

Almost nobody wanted it. Gaming customers, who paid the bills, got no direct benefit. The software was costly to maintain, and analysts asked why a games company was funding a tool for scientists.

Co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang, who started Nvidia in 1993 in a San Jose branch of the Denny's diner chain, kept funding it anyway. His wager was simple and unfashionable: that doing many calculations in parallel would one day matter to every serious field of computing. For years, it did not.

The Moment the Bet Paid Off

The turn came in 2012. Three researchers at the University of Toronto, Alex Krizhevsky, Ilya Sutskever, and Geoffrey Hinton, entered an image-recognition contest with a neural network later named AlexNet. It won by a stretch, posting a top-five error rate of 15.3% against the runner-up's 26.2%, per the ImageNet challenge results.

The detail that mattered for Nvidia was buried in the method. AlexNet had been trained on two of the company's consumer GeForce GTX 580 gaming cards, using CUDA. The parallel-computing bet, unwanted for six years, turned out to be the thing that made modern AI practical. Training that would have taken months now took days.

Nvidia pivoted hard. It extended CUDA for researchers, built chips aimed at deep learning, and in 2016 handed an early AI supercomputer to a young non-profit, OpenAI. That machine helped lay the groundwork for ChatGPT.

From Games Company to the Engine Room of AI

The financial shape of the company has inverted. Gaming was the core business until around 2020. By the 2026 financial year, Nvidia's data-centre division, which sells AI computing to the firms building chatbots, brought in $197.3B (£147.8B), up from $115.2B (£86.3B) the year before, according to Nvidia's results filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Gaming now accounts for well under a tenth of sales. The scale of that shift is easier to see than to describe, as the chart below shows.

When ChatGPT launched in November 2022, Nvidia was worth about $422B (£316.1B). Every major AI lab, from OpenAI to Anthropic to Google, needed its chips to train their models. The stock rose roughly twelvefold in three years, per Reuters. The bet nobody asked for was now the toll booth on the AI economy.

Why This Sits in Your Pension

Here is where the story reaches ordinary savers. Nvidia is now the largest single holding in the S&P 500, at around 8% of the index, according to fund-weighting data. More than $40 of every $100 in a typical S&P 500 tracker sits in just 10 companies, and Nvidia is the biggest of them.

Read more Why Are Nvidia, AMD, and Micron Stocks Falling? AI Valuation Fears and Fed Jitters Explained Why Are Nvidia, AMD, and Micron Stocks Falling? AI Valuation Fears and Fed Jitters Explained

That means a UK worker with a pension in global or US shares owns a meaningful piece of Nvidia whether they chose to or not. When the stock rose through 2025, those pots swelled. The flip side is plain: a company this large can drag a whole index down when it stumbles, and the Bank of England has already warned that markets could fall sharply if enthusiasm for AI cools.

Twenty years ago, the bet was on chips almost nobody needed. Today, it is threaded through millions of retirement accounts. Whether the vision keeps paying off is now a question that follows savers home.