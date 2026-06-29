Artificial intelligence is making Larry Ellison richer than ever, even as Oracle reduces its workforce. The Oracle co-founder has seen his fortune continue to climb as investors reward the company's aggressive push into AI infrastructure, despite layoffs affecting parts of its business.

The contrast reflects a broader shift across the technology sector, where Wall Street is increasingly valuing companies for future AI growth rather than the size of their workforce.

According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, Ellison's net worth recently stood at around $192 billion, making him one of the world's richest people. His wealth has risen alongside Oracle's surging share price, fuelled by growing demand for AI cloud infrastructure and long-term customer contracts.

Why Larry Ellison's Wealth Keeps Rising

Unlike many technology billionaires whose fortunes depend on multiple businesses, most of Ellison's wealth is tied directly to Oracle shares. As Oracle's market value has climbed, so has his personal fortune.

The biggest jump came in early June, when Oracle shares surged more than 10% after the company reported strong earnings and raised its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast to $90 billion. The rally briefly pushed Ellison's net worth above $300 billion, according to Forbes, making him one of the world's three richest people.

Although Oracle's share price later retreated, reducing Ellison's paper wealth, investors have continued backing the company's AI strategy. Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List valued his fortune at around $192 billion in late June.

Investor confidence has been driven by Oracle's rapid expansion in AI cloud infrastructure. The company has secured major customers including OpenAI and Meta, while its remaining performance obligations, a measure of contracted future revenue, climbed 325% year on year to $553 billion. Those figures suggest Oracle's AI investments are generating long-term demand rather than short-term market enthusiasm.

Why Oracle Is Cutting Jobs Despite AI Growth

The rising valuation comes as Oracle continues reducing headcount in some areas of the business. Rather than signalling weakness, the restructuring reflects how the company is adapting to artificial intelligence.

Reuters reported that Oracle has increasingly relied on smaller engineering teams supported by AI coding tools to develop new software for enterprise customers. At the same time, the company has redirected significant investment towards building AI data centres capable of supporting the rapid growth in cloud computing demand.

Speaking during Oracle's latest earnings call, Ellison argued that AI-assisted software development allows engineers to build increasingly complex products more efficiently. 'Thank God we have these coding tools now,' Ellison said, adding that Oracle believes concerns about AI reducing demand for software developers do not apply to its own business because the technology enables teams to create more products with fewer resources.

The result is a company investing heavily in AI infrastructure while reducing costs in other parts of the organisation.

Oracle Is Betting on AI Infrastructure

Oracle's strategy differs from many traditional software companies. Instead of focusing solely on selling enterprise applications, the company has become one of the largest providers of AI computing infrastructure, competing with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

The company has borrowed heavily to expand its global network of cloud data centres capable of handling the enormous computing demands created by generative AI. Although those investments initially raised concerns about profitability, Oracle's latest financial results suggest demand is arriving faster than many investors expected.

The company also expects profit margins within Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to improve as customers purchase higher-margin services, including Oracle's database products alongside AI computing capacity. That combination has strengthened investor confidence that Oracle's AI spending could generate substantial long-term returns.

Why Investors Continue Backing Oracle

The contrast between rising wealth and job reductions reflects how financial markets increasingly evaluate technology companies. Investors tend to reward businesses that improve productivity, secure long-term contracts, and generate recurring cloud revenue, even when those companies reduce headcount through restructuring or automation. Oracle's latest results suggest its AI investments are producing exactly those outcomes.

Read more Oracle To Slash 30,000 Jobs Despite AI Boom And Surging Cloud Revenues Oracle To Slash 30,000 Jobs Despite AI Boom And Surging Cloud Revenues

Rather than viewing workforce reductions in isolation, investors are focusing on expanding revenue forecasts, rapidly growing AI contracts, and stronger long-term cash flow expectations.

For Ellison, whose fortune remains closely tied to Oracle's market value, that confidence has translated directly into billions of dollars of additional wealth.

As artificial intelligence reshapes the technology industry, Oracle's strategy illustrates how companies are increasingly balancing automation with investment. While AI may reduce the need for some traditional roles, it is also creating new opportunities for businesses able to supply the infrastructure powering the next generation of computing.

Larry Ellison's growing fortune reflects more than rising stock prices. It highlights how investors believe AI infrastructure, rather than conventional software alone, could define Oracle's future growth for years to come.