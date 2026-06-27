Elon Musk's bid to reclaim the trillionaire title has come under immediate pressure after a sharp tech sell-off wiped hundreds of billions from his net worth within weeks of his historic milestone, with the Tesla and SpaceX chief slipping back below the $1 trillion mark by late June, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Musk had only just crossed into uncharted financial territory on 12 June, when SpaceX's long-anticipated entry to the Nasdaq sent its valuation soaring. Early trading priced shares at $135 before climbing to $150, pushing the company's valuation up by an eye-watering $1.77 trillion. With Musk holding roughly 42% of SpaceX, his personal fortune surged in tandem, briefly placing him beyond the trillionaire threshold for the first time in history.

Elon Musk's Trillionaire Title Slips After Tech Sell-Off

By 16 June, Musk's net worth had already cooled to $1.32 trillion. Within a week, the descent accelerated. Bloomberg data shows his fortune had fallen to around $957 billion by 23 June, meaning more than $300 billion in value effectively evaporated in less than a fortnight.

The trigger was not a single event but a broader reversal in investor sentiment. SpaceX shares, which had surged on debut, dropped around 30% as early enthusiasm gave way to caution. Tesla, another pillar of Musk's wealth, also slid by roughly 6%, compounding the decline given his 12% stake in the electric vehicle maker.

Stocks that rise quickly on hype can fall just as fast when expectations collide with reality. In this case, SpaceX's announcement that it would issue bonds to raise at least $20 billion to refinance short-term debt appears to have unsettled investors who had initially piled in.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, told the BBC that emotion likely drove much of the early buying. 'For a stock like SpaceX, a lot of decision making might have been emotional and based on the anticipation of huge leaps forward in space exploration and utilisation,' she said. 'But investing should be something treated with clear eyes and patience, even when such huge numbers are involved.'

Can Elon Musk Reclaim the Trillionaire Title?

The obvious question now is whether Musk can reclaim the trillionaire title, or whether this was a brief anomaly inflated by market euphoria. On paper, the path back is straightforward. His wealth remains heavily tied to SpaceX and Tesla, so any sustained recovery in those share prices could push him back over the line.

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But markets rarely move in straight lines. The same volatility that propelled him upward now works in reverse. Investors appear to be reassessing risk, particularly around high-growth tech firms with ambitious capital requirements. SpaceX's fundraising plans, while not unusual for a company of its scale, have introduced a note of caution that was largely absent during its market debut.

When sentiment turns across the industry, even dominant figures are not insulated. Musk is still, by a considerable margin, the world's richest individual, but the gap between psychological milestones and sustainable valuations has been exposed rather quickly.

Online reaction has tracked that shift in mood. Posts on X and Reddit have oscillated between disbelief at how quickly the trillionaire era ended and a kind of weary acceptance that paper wealth can be just that, paper. Some users pointed out that Musk's fortune is largely tied up in volatile equities rather than liquid cash, making such swings inevitable. Others were more blunt, describing the rise and fall as 'wild' but predictable.

It is worth noting that nothing about Musk's underlying businesses has fundamentally collapsed in the space of two weeks. SpaceX remains a dominant force in commercial spaceflight, while Tesla continues to lead in electric vehicles, despite intensifying competition.

Still, the episode raises an awkward question. Was the trillionaire moment ever real in a meaningful sense, or simply a snapshot of peak optimism? Even by the standards of modern markets, the speed of the rise and fall is striking.

Musk has built a career on defying expectations, so writing off a return would be premature. Yet the past fortnight has been a reminder that even the most extraordinary valuations are subject to gravity. And when they fall, they do so fast.