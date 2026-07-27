CXMT raised 57.92B yuan, or $8.6B (£6.5B), before its shares reached the Shanghai market on Monday, then watched them open at 49.50 yuan, against the 8.66 yuan investors had paid. The squeeze in memory chips that made the Hefei company so valuable is the same one Currys has warned will push up what British shoppers pay for laptops and handsets later this year.

The first session took the chipmaker past every other business listed on the mainland, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Its value moved from about $85.5B (£64B) at the offer to roughly 3.3 trillion yuan, or $487B (£366B), within minutes of the open, a rise of 472%. It climbed further as the session went on, reaching 54.65 yuan and about 3.65 trillion yuan, or $539B (£405B), by the middle of the day.

Two numbers explain how a debut moves that far that fast, and neither is really about the chips.

Only 6.73% of the enlarged capital could be traded on day one, with the rest locked up. Retail orders were more than 200 times oversubscribed and institutional orders more than 500 times, so the great majority of applicants received nothing.

The scale of it was expected to pull money out of everything else, and analysts at HSBC Qianhai Securities had said as much the week before. Chinese indices and semiconductor stocks did fall on the day, though tech shares had already been sliding globally.

Why Memory Became So Expensive

The shortage behind all this has a single cause. Manufacturers have been moving production towards high-margin server memory and the high-bandwidth chips that sit beside AI accelerators, and every wafer committed to those is one not making memory for a laptop or a phone. Its own prospectus puts CXMT fourth in worldwide DRAM behind Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron, on a 7.67% share for 2025, and revenue for the first quarter of 2026 rose more than 700% on a year earlier.

Prices have followed. The research firm TrendForce expects the increases to slow through the current quarter, though slowing is not the same as stopping.

Conventional DRAM contract prices are forecast to rise 13% to 18% against the previous quarter, with NAND flash up 10% to 15%. Both are steep, and both are far gentler than the second quarter, when the same contract prices leapt by around 60%.

The reason for the easing matters more than the figure. TrendForce attributes it to device makers reaching the limit of what they can absorb rather than to any recovery in supply, which means the constraint is unchanged and the pressure has simply moved further down the chain, towards the shelf.

What Reaches British Shelves

Currys, the largest consumer electricals retailer in the country, has already said increases are unavoidable. Chief executive Alex Baldock told investors in early July that the company had bought stock in advance and had 'good security of supply in computing and mobile phones until at least September,' while declining to estimate how large the eventual rises would be.

Read more IBM Just Lost $68B in a Day: What Triggered Its Worst Stock Crash Since 1968 IBM Just Lost $68B in a Day: What Triggered Its Worst Stock Crash Since 1968

Distribution figures suggest the pass-through started earlier and unevenly. The analyst firm Context recorded the average UK distributor price of a consumer desktop rising almost 8% year on year to £565 across the opening five weeks of 2026, while laptops moved just 1.1% to £454, a gap it put down to retailers still shifting stock bought before component costs climbed.

That date is the useful part for anyone planning a purchase. It marks roughly when forward-bought inventory stops shielding shoppers from what suppliers are now charging, and industry researcher IDC puts memory at 10% to 20% of the cost of building a smartphone, which is a large enough share that manufacturers cannot quietly absorb a doubling.

Whether CXMT eventually eases any of this is a separate question with a slow answer. The money raised is earmarked for capacity, but new memory plants take years rather than months, and American export controls still bar Chinese firms from buying the high-bandwidth memory that is pulling the industry out of shape in the first place.