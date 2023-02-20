If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, Apple has simplified the process of repairing its newly launched iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As a result, fixing common issues related to Face ID, Apple's biometric unlocking mechanism, as well as the selfie camera will be more effortless.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, authorised Apple Stores and Apple service centres can fix these issues simply by repairing the same iPhone 14 unit. Ideally, the repairing process of these phones involves replacing the smartphone. However, these changes will reportedly apply only to the high-end iPhone 14 Pro series models.

🚨 TrueDepth repairs are now available for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (14/14 Max coming later), allowing repair on the Face ID system without having to replace the entire phone, according to a memo sent out today. Original story from @rsgnl https://t.co/zqvrjw6nVa pic.twitter.com/4Mkp5jnjHK — Sami Fathi (@SamiFathi_) February 17, 2023

To recall, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out 2022 event back in September. According to the American tech giant's internal memo, Apple Authorised Service Providers and Apple Stores will be able to resolve selfie camera (TrueDepth) and the Face ID sensor-related issues on the iPhone 14 Pro series models without substituting the smartphone unit.

The TrueDepth camera module houses multiple components for the selfie camera and Face ID. This component plays a vital role in iPhone's functionality. So, if the component fails, the phone user has no choice but to get it fixed as soon as possible. If the iPhone's front shooter or Face ID fails, Apple usually replaces the entire device.

The same-unit repair for the iPhone 14 Pro models will minimise electronic waste during the repair process. The Cupertino-based tech firm currently repairs the same unit for the iPhone XS and a slew of recently launched iPhone models. However, Apple does not support same-unit repairs for the iPhone 14 series yet.

Regrettably, the report does not confirm whether the same-unit repairs for the iPhone 14 series will apply to all markets. It is also unclear when it will become the norm. Notably, the report suggests iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus users might have to wait for a while until Apple starts supporting same-unit repairs on these models.

Last year, Apple reportedly brought its Face ID repair programme that lets the company repair an iPhone without replacing the entire device to the iPhone X. Apple had originally introduced this programme for the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone XS models.