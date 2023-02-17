Leaked iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders confirm presence of USB Type-C port, thinner bezels, more details
A set of recently leaked iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders suggests the next-gen iPhone will adopt a slightly different design than its predecessor.
Apple isn't likely to unveil its next generation of iPhones anytime soon. Still, the iPhone 15 series rumour mill is in full swing. Aside from this, the iPhone 15 series models have been subject to a lot of leaks lately. For instance, some official-looking iPhone 15 Pro renders recently popped up on the internet.
As expected, the leaked renders gave us a glimpse into the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro model's design. Also, the word on the street is that the iPhone 15 lineup will comprise a standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Moreover, past leaks suggest Apple could announce an iPhone 15 Ultra model as well. Now, newly leaked CAD renders (via 9to5mac) reveal the outward appearance of the iPhone 15 Pro. Apparently, these images are based on details shared by the American tech giant to Asian factories to make cases before the handsets go official.
This could be Apple's strategy to avoid a shortage of iPhone 15 series compatible cases. The render images corroborate past leaks that indicated Apple would get rid of the Lightning port in favour of the more common USB-C port. On the downside, this USB Type-C port will reportedly have a few limitations and restrictions.
Moreover, the renders suggest the iPhone 15 Pro will have super slim bezels, unlike the iPhone 14 Pro. The rest of the phones in the iPhone 15 series are likely to get thinner bezels than their respective predecessors as well. Also, the curvature of the edges is another major change.
The glass seems to have slightly curved edges, which seamlessly blend into the frame. However, the camera bump seems to be thicker. This is probably a sign that the iPhone 15 Pro will house an upgraded camera setup. Also, it looks like the next iPhones will replace physical buttons with capacitive buttons.
This aligns with earlier rumours that indicated the iPhone 15 lineup will get capacitive buttons. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro could turn out to be a few mm smaller than its precursor due to thinner bezels.