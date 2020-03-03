Barely a month ago, Apple saw itself in the crosshairs of the European Commission for its refusal to switch to USB Type-C for its mobile devices. In a bid to reduce pollution, the authorities are pushing for a universal standard for all mobile phones and tablets sold in the European Union. While the verdict is yet to be revealed, the Cupertino, California-based tech outfit is looking to pay up to $500 million for a class-action lawsuit filed against the company due to the iPhone slowdown debacle.

The settlement, according to a report from CNN, will require the company to pay $25 for each specific iPhone units affected by the issue. The documents released by the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California last week indicates a minimum of $310 million and a maximum of $500 million. Depending on how many claims were filed by the affected user in addition to the legal fees and expenses, the amount one can receive might be higher or lower.

This marks the end of a two-year court battle between Apple and iPhone users whose handsets were affected. Prior to the lawsuit, owners and industry experts have noted that the device performs noticeably slower each time after a major firmware update. The manufacturer denied the allegations but eventually admitted the older units were intentionally slowed down.

Consumers reportedly felt cheated by the company and speculated that it was done in order to force people to upgrade to a newer model. Apple offered an explanation as to why it deliberately programmed the software to reduce processing power. It was supposed to keep older batteries from draining too quickly which could cause unexpected problems later on.

Nevertheless, it was a mistake on their part to keep the information away from its consumers. Those who own any of the following models: iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or SE that was bought before Dec. 21, 2017, are eligible to file settlement claims.

In a related report, Apple is rumoured to release a new budget-friendly iPhone later this month, which might be the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. Moreover, there are likewise talks of an iPad Pro refresh that will debut alongside the new handset.