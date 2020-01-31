Those who are closely following any developments related to Apple are likely aware of a recent report from a reliable analyst. Earlier this week, Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities hinted at several new products that will debut in 2020. Apple's annual hardware refresh usually brings forth new versions of existing SKUs, but things might be a little different this year. Most already know that there are rumours about the iPhone SE 2 coming out this March, but there might be another entry-level model in development as early as now.

Even after Apple introduced its Face ID technology on all of its flagship smartphones starting with the iPhone X, there are still users who want the fingerprint scanner to make a comeback. Thus, Kuo claims a new budget-tier handset will make that happen as it brings back Touch ID. The iPhone SE 2 is speculated to have a physical home button since it will allegedly copy some elements from the iPhone 8.

Meanwhile, the alleged new iPhone slated for an early 2021 release will no longer sport a physical home button. The KGI analyst points out that it might flaunt an edge-to-edge display minus a notch, but did not specify if the front-facing camera will use a hole-punch or motorised mechanism. What was noted, however, is that the Touch ID sensor will be integrated with the power button.

This configuration is not exactly new because some Android smartphone models are already using it. Despite touting these next-generation features, Forbes states that it will be marketed as an entry-level iPhone. Moreover, Kuo reveals that it is possible due to Apple's plans to use an LCD display instead of OLED.

As for the price tag, the purported iPhone SE 2 is expected to cost an estimated $399. Thus, its successor might be offered close to that budget range. These products are not by any means official and should be taken with a pinch of salt. On the other hand, several sources have already reported similar details regarding the iPhone 12. In addition to the flagship device, Kuo believes Apple will introduce a new iPad Pro, ultra-wideband smart tags, and a wireless charging mat among other things.