Apple is facing mounting criticism after widespread reports that the iPhone alarm glitch in its latest iOS 26 update has caused users to oversleep, miss work and even miss flights. The problem, which reduces alarm sound levels, became viral when British singer-songwriter Cat Burns posted a TikTok video urging Apple to 'sort it OUT'.

In her clip, the Celebrity Traitors star demonstrated how her alarm produced only a faint 'bur, bur, bur' sound before fading away. She said: 'Why's it whispering to me? I can't wake up to that. Now I'm panicked thinking I'm not gonna wake up in the morning because my alarm is so quiet.'

Thousands of users shared similar experiences across TikTok and Apple's community pages. Many said the bug had made their alarms unreliable. One user reported missing a flight, while another said they needed to check the alarm every night because it kept turning itself down.

On Apple's official discussion boards, several users described seeing their alarms display on screen without producing any sound. Some pointed to the Attention Aware feature, which lowers volume when the phone detects eye contact, as a possible cause. Others said the issue continued even after switching that setting off.

Apple Silent on Fix as Workarounds Spread Online

Apple has not released an official statement regarding the alarm issue, according to the Daily Mail. The company often releases small patches following major updates, yet users say the lack of acknowledgment has been frustrating.

The iOS 26 update, launched in September, introduced a redesigned Liquid Glass interface, a new Games app and Live Translation for real-time call interpretation. Although the design improvements have been praised, many users have complained about battery drain, overheating and distorted icons. The alarm problem now adds to those frustrations.

Users have circulated several temporary fixes. One common suggestion is to disable Attention Aware Features under Settings > Face ID & Passcode. Another involves opening Sounds & Haptics, moving the Ringtone and Alerts slider to maximum and enabling Change with Buttons so the side keys control alarm volume. Others recommend alternative alarm apps such as Alarmy, which requires users to solve tasks before the alarm stops.

Technical analysts believe the glitch results from the iPhone's sound priority system, which may mishandle audio when multiple alerts activate simultaneously. Until Apple publishes a patch, users are relying on backup alarms or separate devices to avoid oversleeping.

Reliability Questions for Apple's Flagship Software

The alarm failure has renewed discussion about Apple's software reliability. The company is known for its emphasis on design and smooth performance, but users expect fundamental features like alarms to be dependable. For many, the reliability of a smartphone alarm is essential for daily life.

Technology experts note that with millions of iPhones running iOS 26, even a small percentage of faults can affect thousands of people. Users depend on alarms for early flights, work schedules and medical reminders, making the malfunction more than a minor inconvenience.

Apple is expected to address the issue in an upcoming iOS 26.1 update. Until the patch arrives, users continue to share fixes online and warn others to use backup alarms. The controversy serves as a reminder that even advanced devices can falter in the simplest tasks when software glitches go unresolved.