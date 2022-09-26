Apple's Far Out event took place earlier this month. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled some of the most-awaited Apple products at the recently concluded event.

To recap, the highly-anticipated iPhone 14 series broke covers at the event. Also, Apple unveiled its latest Apple Watch 8 models, with the "Ultra" variant stealing the spotlight during the September 7 event.

For those unaware, Apple Watch Ultra is the company's most premium smartwatch yet. So, it understandably carries a steep price tag of about $1100. Nevertheless, Apple justifies this steep price by offering a set of premium features that you'd not find in some consumer smartwatches.

Notably, Apple Watch Ultra is built to withstand extreme conditions. It sports a rugged yet appealing outward appearance. Furthermore, the case is made using Titanium, which is considered one of Earth's strongest metals.

Now, the robust smartwatch from Apple was recently put to a durability test by a YouTuber. Surprisingly, the Watch Ultra was able to survive a series of hits by a hammer during the test.

In fact, the table on which YouTuber TechRax was carrying out a durability test broke before we saw a crack on Watch Ultra. As part of the durability and drop test, TechRax dropped the smartwatch from a 4-feet height.

The case of the rugged smartwatch only had some minor dents, but it did not break. Moreover, the watch did not receive any scratches when the YouTuber threw it in a jar of nails.

However, the ultimate durability test involved TechRax hitting the sapphire crystal screen with a huge hammer. The YouTuber went on to hit the watch's display multiple times.

After withstanding a series of hits, the Watch Ultra finally cracked. However, the table on which TechRax was performing these tests broke before the smart wearable's screen smashed.

Although the Watch Ultra's screen did not crack despite receiving repeated hits from a hammer, it failed to turn on. So, it is safe to say that the hardware took some damage during the durability test.

However, it is worth mentioning here that the durability test was an unrealistic illustration that shows the durability of the Watch Ultra in the real world. Actual users aren't likely to put the Watch Ultra through a series of such harsh tests.