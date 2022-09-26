Samsung is on the verge of unveiling the much-awaited Galaxy S22 series successors, dubbed Samsung Galaxy S23, which has been subject to a myriad of leaks lately.

The Korean smartphone giant is tipped to launch the Galaxy S23 series either in January or February of 2023. Samsung will be putting these speculations to rest at its launch event.

In the meantime, a new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will support 25W fast charging. To recall, the handset recently bagged the 3C certification, which revealed its charging capabilities.

As per the 3C listing, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra carries model number SM-S9180. Furthermore, the smartphone will offer at least 25W fast charging support. Also, Samsung is testing the handset's charging capacities with a charger that bears model number EP-TA800.

However, Samsung did not provide a charger in the box with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. So, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra series isn't likely to ship with a charger in the box as well. Notably, the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers 15W wireless and 45W fast charging support.

The word on the street is that Samsung is planning to improve the charging capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra by introducing 45W fast charging support. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could bring a myriad of notable upgrades over its precursor.

For instance, the Galaxy S22 Ultra successor will sport a unique, curved screen. Upfront, it will reportedly house a mammoth 40MP selfie camera. This front shooter will be accommodated in a hole-punch cutout on display.

Likewise, the rear camera setup could comprise a massive 200MP main sensor. Aside from this, it is likely to retain the same three sensors as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

So, the upcoming smartphone could feature a 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will probably pack the most delinquent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. However, Samsung could launch the Exynos chipset variant in some regions.