FX has officially ordered a live-action adaptation of Ubisoft's Far Cry, uniting Noah Hawley and Rob Mac for an anthology series that promises to redefine the video game genre.

A New Approach to Gaming Adaptations

The definition of insanity might be doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results, but FX is banking on a brand-new approach to one of gaming's most chaotic franchises.

This is not just another video game adaptation; it represents a collision of television titans. The project brings together Noah Hawley, the mastermind behind Fargo and Alien: Earth, and Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney), the creator and star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The series is set to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally, marking a significant investment in the property by Disney's adult-oriented arm.

Reports indicate that, beyond co-creating the show, Mac is slated to star in the project, bringing his distinct energy to a universe known for its eccentric villains and survivalist stakes.

How the 'Far Cry' Anthology Will Adapt the Game's Chaos

True to the spirit of the source material, the adaptation will eschew a linear narrative across multiple years in favour of an anthology format.

Just as the video games shift locations—from tropical archipelagos to the Himalayas and rural Montana—the series will feature a new setting and cast of characters each season.

This structural choice aligns perfectly with the producers' strengths. Hawley has spent years refining the anthology format on Fargo, turning the Coen brothers' film into a sprawling, disconnected TV universe that retains a consistent tonal theme.

'What I love about the 'Far Cry' game franchise is it's an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of 'Fargo' is a variation on a theme,' said Hawley.

'To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens, is a dream come true. I'm excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen.'

So uh… remember when we said FARCRY stories always escalate? Yeah. FX took that personally.



A brand-new FARCRY anthology series is coming to Hulu with a whole new setting, new cast, and the exact level of chaos your therapist told you to avoid.



Good luck out there. pic.twitter.com/1QINzLTvca — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) November 24, 2025

Why Noah Hawley and Rob Mac Are the Perfect Team for 'Far Cry'

The partnership signals a deepening of ties between the creators and the network. FX has been the long-time home for both talents, hosting a combined 32 seasons of television between them.

Mac's resume at the network is historic; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia aired its 17th season earlier this year, holding the record as the longest-running live-action sitcom in American history.

Furthermore, his docuseries Welcome to Wrexham has become a global phenomenon, securing 10 Emmy Awards across its four seasons.

Hawley is equally entrenched in the FX ecosystem. His work on Fargo has garnered seven Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, while his upcoming sci-fi series Alien: Earth has already secured a renewal for a second season.

'Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realised,' said Mac. 'Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me with their constant belief and support.'

#FarCry series is officially in the works at FX.



From #AlienEarth creator Noah Hawley and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star Rob Mac. pic.twitter.com/hVhF9hua1z — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) November 24, 2025

'Far Cry' Expansion Marks a Major Shift for Ubisoft Adaptations

This project is the first live-action television adaptation for the franchise, which has captivated more than 100 million unique players since its debut in 2004.

The games are renowned for their organic open-world playgrounds and memorable antagonists, most recently featuring Giancarlo Esposito in Far Cry 6 (2021).

Previous attempts to translate the game to the screen have been mixed. A 2008 direct-to-video film directed by Uwe Boll failed to capture the essence of the games, while Netflix released a well-received animated spinoff, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, in 2023.

Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, expressed high confidence in the new creative direction. 'FX has had magnificent partnerships with Rob Mac and Noah Hawley for a combined six series and 32 seasons of television, and we couldn't be more excited that they are teaming up for 'Far Cry'.

Grad added, 'I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property.'