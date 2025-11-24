Ben Affleck is reportedly facing tension between his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and his partner, Jennifer Lopez, over holiday arrangements with his three children.

According to a recent National Enquirer story published in November 2025, Affleck's holiday arrangements with his children are turning into a point of disagreement between the two women.

According to the tabloid, the two women disagree about where Affleck and his family should spend the festive season. But despite the dramatic framing, no reputable US or international outlet has verified the story, and neither Affleck, Garner, nor Lopez has issued any public statement addressing it. The claims remain unconfirmed and rooted entirely in unnamed sources.

Holiday Plans Have Caused Unease

Lopez, 56, has proposed taking Affleck and his children, Violet, 20, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, on a tropical holiday during the festive season. Citing unnamed sources, the tabloid suggests Lopez hopes the trip would offer family time and allow Affleck's children to relax away from the ongoing public attention surrounding their parents' respective relationships.

Jennifer Garner, 53, is described in the report as hesitant about the proposal, with anonymous insiders telling the outlet that she prefers maintaining a stable routine for the children in Los Angeles. Garner and Affleck, who divorced in 2018, have long co-parented from California and have publicly spoken in past interviews about prioritising consistency for their children.

Affleck is navigating pressure from both households, although this claim has not been reported or supported by any reputable publication. The tabloid's narrative stands in contrast to previous statements from both Affleck and Garner, who have repeatedly emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Co-Parenting Context and Public Narratives

The report also references the broader context of Affleck's relationship with Lopez, with whom he reconciled in 2021 before separating earlier in 2024. Despite ending their latest chapter romantically, the pair have continued to appear together at select public events. The Enquirer notes Lopez's attendance at the premiere of The Spider Woman, a film co-produced by Affleck and Matt Damon, though this detail has not been covered by mainstream outlets either.

Meanwhile, Garner is said to be focused on her life with her partner, businessman John Miller, and on maintaining her children's routines. Unnamed insiders claim Garner would feel uncomfortable spending the holidays without her children if they travel with Lopez and Affleck. These claims remain unverified and appear solely in the Enquirer's reporting.

Though media attention surrounding Affleck's personal life is longstanding, reputable outlets often present a more measured portrayal of his family dynamics. In interviews over the years, both Affleck and Garner have repeatedly emphasised that their children's well-being remains their central priority, offering a contrast to the more dramatic framing in tabloid narratives.

No Independent Confirmation From Credible Media

As of now, there is no evidence to support the holiday-related conflict described in the tabloid report. The story relies entirely on unnamed sources and speculative commentary, with no confirmation from the individuals involved. Mainstream publications in the US and internationally have not reported on any holiday disputes involving Affleck, Garner or Lopez.

Affleck, Lopez and Garner have made no public comments regarding the claims. Without statements from the parties or corroboration from credible outlets, the alleged 'holiday tug of war' remains a tabloid account rather than a verified development.