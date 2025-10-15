Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly back together? The rapper's recent praise and public charm offensive has reignited rumours that reconciliation may be possible.

Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) has been effusive about co-parenting and his admiration for Megan Fox since their daughter Saga's birth in March, telling presenter Jennifer Hudson that Fox is 'the greatest partner' and 'a phenomenal mum'.

In an interview aired on The Jennifer Hudson Show on 18 September 2025, MGK explained the meaning behind their daughter's name and took pains to laud Fox's parenting while describing the couple's recent dynamic as cooperative and loving for the sake of their child.

Insiders and tabloids have since reported that Kelly is attempting to rebuild a family life, with one source telling a celebrity weekly that he 'wants you back' and is showing changed behaviour to prove he can be a steady partner.

Public Praise and Private Pressure

MGK's televised remarks constitute the clearest public evidence of his current emotional posture. On 18 September 2025, he described Saga's name as meaning 'epic story' and repeatedly praised Fox's role in their child's life, telling Hudson: 'she's such a phenomenal mum' and calling her 'the greatest person to have had a child with'.

Those comments were broadcast by the show, and clips have been uploaded to official channels, leaving little doubt about his public tone.

Yet praise on television is different from a sustained, private effort to repair a relationship fractured by prior allegations of infidelity and a broken engagement in late 2024. Sources close to both parties have been inconsistent, while some describe evenings spent together and shared family time, others stress that Fox remains cautious and is not promising a full reconciliation.

The Context: What Broke Them — And What Might Fix It

Their four-year relationship, which began after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021), was publicly tumultuous. Reports of infidelity, a publicly announced engagement in 2022, and a breakup in November 2024 preceded the couple's decision to welcome a child together in March 2025. Those events created a fraught emotional history that both fans and journalists say cannot be underestimated when assessing any talk of a reunion.

From a behavioural standpoint, reconciliation after a high-profile rupture typically requires time, demonstrated behavioural change, and, critically, mutual willingness to repair trust. The new father's televised compliments and expressions of patience, 'he's not putting on any pressure' in one insider account, fit a classic public-relations and personal-appeal mix, affable public praise combined with quieter private efforts to show changed patterns.

But without corroborating evidence of sustained behavioural change or a formal statement from Fox herself, such gestures remain an early stage of what would be a long process.

Co-Parenting: The Practical Framework that Could Enable Reconciliation

What is indisputable is that both are currently invested in co-parenting. In the Jennifer Hudson interview, MGK spoke not only about Fox but also about fatherhood responsibilities and anecdotes involving his older daughter Casie, indicating active engagement with parental duties.

Co-parenting arrangements often create regular contact and shared routines, which can either cement a purely parental partnership or, occasionally, evolve into a renewed romantic relationship. The determining factors are trust, boundaries, and time.

Megan Fox has not issued a statement confirming any decision to reunite; her public actions and representatives' comments will be the most definitive evidence if a formal reconciliation occurs. Until then, the narrative sits between a hopeful father's flattering declarations on mainstream daytime television and a guarded ex-partner exercising caution after a very public rupture.

Are they back together? Not yet, on paper. But MGK's recent interviews and reported private overtures suggest he is actively attempting to build 'a real family', and the lines between co-parenting and romance are now blurred enough that the next few months could prove decisive.