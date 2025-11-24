Social media has erupted with both surprise and concern over Ariana Grande's appearance during the global promotion of Wicked: For Good. Many online observers claimed her look was not 'normal.'

Discussions about the singer-actress's health intensified online after a photo from the New York premiere of the Wicked sequel went viral. According to netizens, Grande looked extremely thin, and argued that those who dismiss the issue were part of the problem.

'What Happened to Ari?'

TikTok influencer Joseph Di Matteo (@thejoed69) commented that the multi-awarded singer looked very different from her previous pictures. He said that fans took notice of some of the photos that circulated online since the Sam & Cat alum looked bony and super thin, with veins sticking out of her hands and arms.

A side-by-side comparison of past and present images prompted speculation that the person promoting the film might not even be Grande. The stark contrast led Di Matteo to question whether it was truly her on the worldwide press tour.

Other fans also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their thoughts about Grande's apparent weight loss. According to one fan, 'I know she's tiny. Now she must be like 38 kg. Not nice tbh.' Another one thought that something might be wrong with her health. 'Good lord! Is she sick or something? Or is this from Ozempic?' the fan said.

Others voiced deeper concern. One fan wrote: 'I had read that she has been traumatised by what happened at her concert a few years ago, and I can understand why, but I am concerned about her health. She has always been trim but she is skeletal now and it should be a cause of concern for anyone who cares about her.'

Some urged for the people close to Grande to intervene before matters worsened.

What Does Ariana Say?

The Break Free singer has previously addressed public scrutiny about her body. In a video she posted on TikTok in 2023, she said that even if she does not want to talk about the issue, she believes that everyone 'should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies.'

She added that she was at her healthiest state at the moment. 'There are many different ways to look healthy. I know personally for me, the body you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,' Grande said.

The 'Wicked: For Good' Journey

The singer just wrapped up her role and promotion duties with Wicked: For Good, together with her co-stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

The movie, released early November worldwide, is already breaking several box office records, including the highest opening weekend sales for a Broadway adaptation, beating the first part of the musical fantasy film during its release in 2024.