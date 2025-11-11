After months of speculation about a possible split, Wicked co-stars and rumoured couple Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are once again the subject of public curiosity.

While the pair's public appearances have grown noticeably distant during the Wicked: For Good press tour, their social media interactions tell a different story, one that suggests mutual support and continued closeness.

How the Break Up Rumours Began

Grande and Slater's relationship first made headlines in mid-2023, when reports confirmed they were dating after meeting on the set of Wicked in 2022. At the time, both were transitioning from previous marriages — Grande had recently separated from Dalton Gomez, and Slater was still legally married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

Their relationship quickly drew heavy media attention and online backlash. By late 2024, sources claimed the two had grown serious, even living together in New York City while Slater performed in Spamalot on Broadway. However, in early 2025, reports surfaced that the couple's wedding plans were 'on hold,' and sightings of the pair together had become rare.

Very recently, additional attention to their relationship status began after a paparazzi picture of Grande with actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson went viral, suggesting that the two were allegedly an item. The picture was later debunked as a manipulated one, with neither party confirming any such relationship.

Separate Red Carpets, Shared Social Media

The speculation reignited this month after Grande and Slater attended the London premiere of Wicked: For Good on 10 November 2025. While both stars were present, they avoided posing together for photographers. In group shots, several cast members stood between them, signalling a deliberate distance.

This professional separation continued through the film's wider press tour. Both actors have largely conducted promotional appearances on their own, a shift from earlier events when they appeared more publicly affectionate.

Yet despite the space between them on red carpets, their social media activity paints a more connected picture. The two have continued liking and engaging with nearly all of each other's Instagram posts. Fans quickly noted that Grande liked Slater's latest upload within hours, while he has consistently interacted with her recent posts.

Their online rapport contrasts the speculation, suggesting that even if their romantic relationship has cooled, a friendly and supportive bond remains.

Ethan's Instagram Post That Got Everyone Talking

Amid the chatter about a breakup, Slater shared a photo gallery over the weekend tied to NBC's special Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Among the images was a behind-the-scenes photo of Grande posing with co-star Bowen Yang in a themed photobooth.

The inclusion of Grande in Slater's post, at a time when headlines claimed they had quietly split, drew attention as a subtle but intentional gesture. Many observers viewed it as Slater's indirect way of addressing the breakup rumours.

The timing of the post, just before the Wicked: For Good London premiere, further fuelled interpretations that the pair remain on good terms despite speculation.

Why Fans Are Still Confused

While their public appearances suggest space, their mutual social media support has left fans divided. For some, the online engagement suggests that the couple is still together, but avoiding public attention.

Adding to the uncertainty, The New York Times recently put Slater's names in the list of people, Grande once 'dated,' hinting that the relationship might have quietly ended. Meanwhile, unverified claims have speculated that the pair might delay any official announcement until after the Wicked sequel's release to avoid overshadowing its promotion.

Currently, there is no confirmation from either Grande or Slater regarding their relationship status. Both continue to interact online, suggesting an amicable connection.