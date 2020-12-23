Arnold Schwarzenegger was utterly surprised when his daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, decided to marry an actor.

The actor/politician, who shares Katherine with ex-wife Maria Shiver, opened up about his daughter during a conversation with his former co-stars from the 1990 film "Kindergarten Cop." "I never, ever thought that my daughter is going to marry an actor," Arnold confessed at a Zoom reunion for the cast hosted by Yahoo! Entertainment on Monday.

"The Terminator" alum explained: "I said to myself, she would be sick and tired of me dragging them to sets, having them watch me blowing up buildings and killing people." He added that ironically, Katherine was the one among her kids who did not enjoy his work that much.

"My kids always enjoyed it, but Katherine, she was crying always the first few movies," the 73-year-old said about his daughter who is now married to actor Chris Pratt. Katherine and Pratt tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria, in August this year.

Arnold is also happy with his daughter's choice, and said his son-in-law is a "fantastic guy" and "so easy to get along with."

"I'm really happy because he has been a wonderful, wonderful husband to her and such a great son-in-law," the former California governor said about the "Jurassic World" actor.

Katherine recently talked about celebrating her newborn daughter's first Christmas. In a conversation with People magazine, the 31-year-old said: "Just being able to experience her first Christmas is exciting, of course, and just being together as a family."

"This is a really unique holiday season, so being safe is the No. 1 priority and, of course, just enjoying Christmas morning for the first time for her is going to be really awesome," the author added.

She also discussed the perils of delivering a child amid a raging pandemic in a recent Instagram post. "Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but I couldn't be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom," she wrote.