Patrick Schwarzenegger has come in defence of his brother-in-law Chris Pratt after he was labelled the "worst Hollywood Chris" in a viral Twitter poll.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Patrick Schwarzenegger opened up about a viral meme that compared four Hollywood actors with first name Chris and asked fans to weigh in on which one needs to go.

The meme carrying the pictures of Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans was shared by filmmaker Amy Berg last month with the caption: "One has to go." It became immediately popular with Twitter users eliminating Pratt as the worst Chris. Most of the users deemed him "worst" due to his silence on political issues amid US election.

Patrick, whose sister Katherine Schwarzenegger is married to Pratt, dubbed the Twitter "junkyard" for targetting Chris like this. He said: "It's crazy. Twitter is a junkyard, right? I mean, every day there's something. People are calling out this person or that person, or let's get mad at this person."

Patrick recalled what his father Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Governor of California, told him about these kinds of situations. The actor said: "My dad was always adamant about not letting anybody else's opinions mess with his drive or where he wanted to go. No matter what you're doing in life, there are always going be people hating on you and wanting you to fail."

The 27-year-old said it was "sad" that "people are so focused on putting other people down to make themselves feel better." However, he noted that Pratt has a "strong-boned" personality and wouldn't take much offense to it.

"I messaged him, and just mostly was like, 'I hope you're not taking this seriously.' I don't really know what else to say,'" Patrick said.

Apart from the "Grown Ups 2" actor, Chris Pratt received support from his wife as well who dubbed the comments against him as a form of "bullying." The author, who welcomed a daughter with Pratt in August, said: "Is this really what we need? There's so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying."

Mark Ruffalo also defended his Marvel co-star and said he is "as solid a man there is," and clarified that he is "just not overtly political as a rule." Fellow Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr. also offered support by calling Pratt a "real Christian who lives by principle."

Berg herself also demanded a stop to all the trolling, saying: "Seriously, enough. This was a play on the 'one has to go' Halloween candy meme going around and the responses turned it into a hate-filled s**tfest on both sides."