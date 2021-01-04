Ashanti is ringing in the New Year with some good news about her health three weeks after she revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer took to Instagram on Jan 1. to tell her fans that she finally tested negative for the virus. She also thanked God that her parents got their negative results too after battling through the disease.

"Starting off the New Year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back two days ago! Happy New Year y'all!!! Let's go 202WON!! ThankuGod," she shared.

"Feeling grateful, My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y'all all an Amazing 202WON," Ashanti added.

The "Rain On Me" crooner was also thankful for being able to spend New Year's eve at home after over a decade. She also reminded others about how life can be fleeting and to always look at the positive side of everything.

"This is the first time in over a decade I actually spent New Year's Eve/ The New Year at home. It has shown me that your life literally can change in the blink of an eye... with all of the negativity surrounding 2020 it's also important to celebrate the positive things," she wrote as she encouraged everyone to "always try to find the lesson in the 'let down' and learn from it."

These were the recent health updates from the 40-year-old "Braveheart" hitmaker after she thanked fans for their messages of support and prayers on Christmas Eve. She told them that she is "feeling much better" and that her mum is out of the hospital and her dad is doing well too.

"Hey yall just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers. I've gotten so many calls, texts, emails, and DM's checking in on me and my family and I'm super grateful for that. I'm feeling much better," she wrote and added, "Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well. Needless to say, this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks, Bink for dropping off the herbal tea's [sic]. Merry Christmas Eve."

Ashanti revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-December. At the time she assured everyone that she was not in any pain. She only had a slight cough and colds. She then took a break from social media while she quarantined at home.