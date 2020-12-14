Ashanti told her fans the night of her VERZUZ showdown with Keyshia Cole on Saturday, Dec. 12, that she tested positive for COVID-19 but was down to continue the battle despite her condition.

The "Foolish" singer took to Instagram to tell her fans that she tested positive for the virus. She said she is "ok and not in any pain." She offered to take part in the battle remotely from her home.

"I'm actually down to do the verzuz from my house...we're trying to figure it out," she wrote.

The showdown never took place though, even remotely. Despite the excitement to see the two big R&B stars duke it, they decided to hold it off until Jan. 9. By that time, hopefully, Ashanti has fully recovered from COVID-19.

"We all go through lessons in life... and hopefully this serves as a lesson that this pandemic is very real... thank you guys so much for all of your love and prayers," Ashanti wrote in a subsequent post adding, "Thank you to everyone supporting the verzuz... much love to @keyshiacole ❤️ and we'll see y'all on January 9th!!! 2021 Women Empowerment."

Verzuz TV on its Instagram page also confirmed that the Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole showdown is postponed in light of the former's COVID-19 diagnosis.

"We cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologise to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti," reads the announcement, along with a reminder to "Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously."

Ashanti admitted that she is in disbelief after being very cautious and careful. She said that "never in a million years" did she think that she would get the virus. She said she is "so mad" because she was "super ready" for her VERZUZ showdown with Keyshia Cole. She even discussed it with Apple but the "technical aspects" just would not allow it to be done remotely on short notice.

As for her COVID-19 symptoms, Ashanti said she is a little nasal and has a bit of a cough. She said she is not faking her diagnosis since it is not something to joke about with people dying from it.