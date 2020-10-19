Ashley Graham loves her body and often encourages her fans to embrace their curves as well.

In the latest, Ashley Graham shared a nude mirror selfie to declare that she is a "big girl" and loves that. The plus-size model also explained herself to a fan who objected to her using the word big and said she loves her "big strong beautiful body."

"Nakie big girl," the 32-year-old had captioned the post, on which a fan commented: "I hate that this is seen as 'big girl' I see nothing but a beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory.. super sexy and womanly."

The model responded to her follower and said she believes the word "big" should be embraced as a positive. She wrote: "I hear what you're saying. But if you look at 'big' as a positive or love then you can see it like I do. I love my big strong beautiful body."

The "America's Next Top Model" star, who welcomed her first son, Issac, with husband Justin Ervin in January this year, has shared several pictures and videos to normalise stretch marks following pregnancy. She recently shared a video of the stretch marks on her stomach, making a heart shape with her hands over the new lines.

"I love this so much I could cry. Real women have curves, stretch marks, C-section marks, you name it. Thank you for making the stigma disappear," a fan wrote on the post. However, Graham previously said she doesn't like being referred to as a "real woman." In an interview with Elle in 2016, she said all types of women should be free from certain labels.

Hours after sharing her mirror selfie, Graham posted a picture to commemorate nine months of welcoming her baby boy. The picture showed her in underwear lying next to her newborn baby, while the hospital team and her husband posed behind her.

"Can't believe Isaac is 9 months today! 9 months in, 9 months out. Thank you to this phenomenal team for making my labor and delivery so smooth. We are so lucky to have the support from these amazing women!" she captioned the post.