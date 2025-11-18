Aubrey O'Day has reignited her long-running feud with Donald Trump by claiming the US president was 'blackmailed to protect' Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking network.

In a series of explosive statements, O'Day alleged that Epstein and his associates viewed Trump as someone they could manipulate, using compromising material to keep him compliant.

Her remarks, based on what she describes as stolen or leaked Epstein emails, have intensified scrutiny over Trump's historic ties to the disgraced financier.

While the emails she refers to have not been publicly released, O'Day insists they show Epstein's inner circle mocking Trump and treating him as someone lacking influence or authority.

The claims have triggered renewed debate about Trump's past relationships, reputation and vulnerability to coercion.

O'Day's Explosive Allegation: Trump 'Could Be Used'

Aubrey O'Day has publicly slammed Donald Trump for being 'blackmailed to protect' Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking operation, deepening his long-running conflict with the former president. She alleges Trump's connection with Epstein was significantly more compromising and submissive than widely assumed.

According to O'Day, Trump was not a dominant presence in their social circles, but rather someone who could be pushed, manoeuvred, and used. She claims Epstein and his associates understood precisely how to use him.'

Her comments have renewed debate regarding Trump's previous ties to Epstein, especially as more evidence from the Epstein collection emerges.

sexual predators are running rampant in this administration, and their loyalists. https://t.co/7nLODFGmEN — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 13, 2025

Emails Allegedly Show Epstein's Inner Circle Mocking Trump

O'Day's central claim is that Epstein's leaked emails revealed widespread opposition to Trump among Epstein's network members. She claims that the messages depict insiders mocking Trump as unserious and incompetent.

O'Day said the messages revealed a circle that saw Trump as someone they could easily manage. The phrase apparently depicted him as a figure without knowledge and self-awareness, making him a prime target.

She contends that these emails, while not publicly revealed in their totality, demonstrate a pattern of disrespectful attitude by the Epstein group towards Trump.

'Way More Power' – Epstein's Alleged Leverage

The artist claims that Epstein wielded 'way more power' than Trump, challenging the notion that Trump was the dominant figure in their social circle. She believes Epstein's connections, riches, and capacity to compromise others put him in a considerably better strategic position.

O'Day believes Epstein grasped the importance of political power even before Trump took office. In her opinion, he knew precisely what threads to pull to secure cooperation.

She claims that this relationship ultimately made Trump susceptible, as Epstein wielded power over both his personal reputation and his ambitions.

Blackmail At the Core of Relationship

O'Day's most serious allegation is that Trump was essentially blackmailed into protecting Epstein's trafficking business. She believes Trump sought to prevent harmful material from being revealed.

According to her, the agreement allowed Epstein's acts of violence to go unchecked while Trump maintained his public image. She claims that the balance of power gave Trump little room to respond.

O'Day characterises this as a moral weakness, claiming that Trump's need for self-preservation outweighed any sense of accountability or justice.

Lack of Respect Behind Closed Doors

Another critical aspect of O'Day's criticism is her assertion that Epstein's associates never regarded Trump. She alleges they saw him as 'the dumbest guy' in the group, relying on arrogance rather than substance.

She contends that Trump's private ridicule stands in stark contrast to his public image as a dominant negotiator and dealmaker. This, she believes, increases his susceptibility to blackmail.

She claims that the purported disrespect fostered an environment in which Epstein and his friends felt free to utilise Trump anyway they saw fit.

O'Day's Long-Standing Conflict with Trump

O'Day's comments come during a decade-long feud with Trump originating from her appearance on Celebrity Apprentice. She has often stated that she saw unethical, manipulative, or hypocritical behaviour.

Her current remarks are part of a larger trend of criticism that has grown as Epstein-related documents continue to gain public notice. O'Day says that she is coming up because others are afraid to.

She claims the public deserves answers and plans to continue pushing until the whole truth about Trump's role is revealed.