Meghan Markle had hoped to turn to Kate Middleton for support during her early years as a working royal given they were both outsiders brought into the royal fold. But they never formed a close bond with each other even from the start.

In his book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" published on November 28, royal author Omid Scobie claimed that the two women did not create an instant bond. He said that even the rift between their respective husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, did not help in the early days of their relationship.

The biographer wrote in excerpts obtained by People: "Still, for Meghan, who found much of her time as a working royal a lonely and isolated experience, there was a hope that Kate would be someone she could at least turn to for an encouraging word during her lowest points."

He added: "They were once both outsiders, middle-class women brought into the house of Windsor for unimaginably different lives."

However, Scobie claimed that Kate Middleton "was uninterested in forming this kind of bond with Meghan". He cited a source who once worked for the mum-of-three who said that she "can be cold" to a person she does not like and that she was "never a fan" of the former "Suits" star.

The Princess of Wales allegedly "spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her" and that she would "jokingly shiver" at the mention of her sister-in-law's name.

Prince Harry revealed the extent of his wife's relationship with Kate Middleton in his memoir "Spare". He talked about a heated exchange that ensued between the two women after Meghan Markle referenced the princess' "baby brain because of her hormones".

The confrontation happened before their May 2018 wedding and the princess had, a month prior, given birth to her youngest child, Prince Louis. The duchess' comment upset her sister-in-law who told her in return: "You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!"

Prince William and Prince Harry tried to patch up the argument over tea at Kensington Palace in June 2018. Kate Middleton allegedly demanded that Meghan Markle apologise to her over the comment. In his book, the duke claimed that his brother pointed a finger at his wife and said that she made a "rude" comment not appropriate in Britain. The duchess then told her brother-in-law: "Take your finger out of my face."

In the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series, the Duchess of Sussex also looked back on her first time meeting Kate Middleton in person over dinner. Her instinct was to automatically hug her as she has "always been a hugger".

But she later realised that her reaction may have been "jarring" for Kate Middleton and explained: "I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside."

As for the Princess of Wales' relationship with the Duke of Sussex, Scobie claimed that she could never bring back their once close bond. He cited a source close to the family who claimed that Kate Middleton will always be wary of talking to her brother-in-law because she no longer trusts him.

The insider noted that she was close to Harry and that she will always look back fondly on their moments together and on the relationship he had with her children. But for the princess there is allegedly "no way she could ever trust" the Sussexes again after all their interviews.

Scobie added that Megxit also only further caused tension in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton. They stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to America. Their decision only put more pressure on the Wales couple to "fill the working void left behind". They have to juggle their time between work and being parents to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.