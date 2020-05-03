The British royal family have double reasons to celebrate on Sunday. Autumn Phillips who was married to Peter Phillips and Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank share the same birthday. The duo married into The Firm.

Canada-born Autumn Phillips turns 42, while Jack Brooksbank turns 34 on Sunday. The former is likely to spend the day with her daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, eight, at her home on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

Meanwhile, Brooksbank will celebrate his birthday with his wife Princess Eugenie and her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at their family home Royal Lodge in Windsor, Hello reports. The couple has been isolating with her parents the Duke and Duchess of York in Windsor.

The pair have their own home in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace. Last year, Eugenie took to Instagram and shared a never-before seen selfie of themselves. "Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack," she captioned the picture.

Eugenie and Brooksbank celebrated their 10-year anniversary last weekend. "Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today and we are lucky enough to be together at this time," she captioned a selfie of them together in their garden.

Eugenie met Casamigos tequila brand ambassador Brooksbank during a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland in 2010. The couple had a royal wedding in October 2018. They helped her mother Sarah in coronavirus relief efforts, by delivering meals and care packages to hospital staff across London.

Meanwhile, Autumn married Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips in May 2008 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple met in her home country of Canada.

In February this year Peter and Autumn Phillips confirmed in a statement that they had separated in 2019 after 12 years of marriage. They also announced their plans to divorce. The pair will share custody of their daughters. They made their first public appearance together following their announcement in March, when they attended Cheltenham Festival with Peter's sister Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.