Former WNBA star Liz Cambage has hinted that her OnlyFans earnings have far surpassed what she made playing professional basketball, with reports claiming she pocketed $1.5 million (£1.1 million) from the subscription platform in less than a year.

The eye-watering figure is nearly three times the $590,836 (£440,000) she earned throughout her WNBA career, reigniting debate over how much female basketball players are paid compared with what they can make outside the sport.

The four-time WNBA All-Star appeared to acknowledge the financial difference when asked whether she had made more money on OnlyFans than during her time in the league. Although Cambage did not explicitly confirm the reported earnings, her response offered little doubt about her views on basketball salaries.

Liz Cambage Addresses OnlyFans Earnings

Cambage laughed when asked about the comparison before pointing to the relatively low salaries available to WNBA players.

'You know the WNBA salary, it's not that hard to make more money doing anything,' she told TMZ Sports. She also expressed frustration over the financial rewards available to female athletes, adding: 'I feel like women gotta make more money playing the sport they love.'

According to The Express Tribune, Cambage earned $1.5 million (£1.1 million) in less than a year through OnlyFans. Meanwhile, figures from Spotrac put her total career WNBA earnings at $590,836 (£439,400).

The reported OnlyFans income is almost three times her entire WNBA career salary, despite coming from a considerably shorter period. Cambage launched her account on the subscription platform in 2021.

Liz Cambage's WNBA Career and Basketball Earnings

Cambage was selected second overall in the 2011 WNBA Draft by the Tulsa Shock, beginning a professional basketball career that spanned several teams and international competitions.

She played for Tulsa in 2011 and 2013 before spending five years overseas. During that period, she represented Australia at the 2012 Olympic Games, where the national team secured a bronze medal.

The centre returned to the WNBA in 2018, joining the Dallas Wings before moving to the Las Vegas Aces for the 2019 and 2021 seasons. She finished her league career with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022.

Cambage announced her departure midway through the 2022 campaign, saying she wanted to focus on 'healing and personal growth.' Although she described the decision as temporary at the time, she has not returned to the WNBA since.

Liz Cambage's Basketball Earnings Overseas

Her basketball earnings were not limited to the WNBA. Following her first season in the league, Cambage signed a reported $263,177 (£196,000) contract with China's Zhejiang Chouzhou, making her one of the highest-paid players in the world at the time.

Adjusted for inflation, that deal would be worth approximately $360,000 (£268,000), according to the supplied reporting.

Cambage currently plays for Sichuan Yuanda in the Chinese Basketball Association, continuing her professional career outside the United States.

WNBA Salaries Under Scrutiny After Comments

Cambage's remarks add to ongoing criticism of compensation in women's professional basketball. WNBA players have repeatedly raised concerns about the financial rewards available in a league featuring some of the world's best female athletes.

Basketball legend Diana Taurasi also criticised the pay structure in a documentary released earlier this year, claiming that an arena janitor earned more money than she did.

Cambage's reported OnlyFans earnings have brought the issue into focus once again, highlighting the alternative income opportunities available to high-profile athletes while questions about WNBA salaries continue.